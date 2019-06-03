We truly have a serious intellectual problem in this country when people mistakenly start comparing the Berlin Wall to one that is designed to protect U.S. citizens. The Berlin Wall was specifically designed to keep East Berliners from escaping the tyranny of a brutal Communist regime, which thought nothing of murdering hundreds of its own citizens for trying to do so.
The wall that the majority of us wants would not keep anybody from leaving the U.S., nor would it prevent anyone from legally entering, either. Instead, it would help protect our citizens from terrorists, illegal immigrants, drug dealers, rapists, murderers and other interlopers illegally crossing our southern border.
Invoking the pope's name in a discussion about building a wall at the U.S.-Mexican border is laughable, not only because he has no dog in this fight, but also because his residence in the Vatican is surrounded by an impenetrable brick wall.
Asking "Are we still a free country?" is a painful reminder that all legal citizens have a right to vote, irrespective of how woefully misinformed or uneducated they may be. God help us all.
Ron Carmony
Sebring
US citizens need protection from themselves. A violent nation under fraudulent leadership creates an imaginary boogeyman to waylay their fears. The Trump Minister of Propaganda has excelled at stirring up an uniformed and gullible electorate.
