Yes, Valentine’s Day was a number of weeks ago. Maybe it was a great day, or maybe just another day of the month, but however it happened in your relationship is past history. What really matters now is how your romantic relationship is doing each and every day.
It’s wonderful when two people first fall in love. All kinds of exciting emotions and hormones begin to soar and usually the only goal is to keep one another happy.
But no, those feelings and accompanying actions don’t last forever for most of us. As time goes on we get buried in our everyday lives and often end up taking that other person more or less for granted.
So how do you overcome that problem and keep the romance alive? One key is to become almost business-like in how you handle the relationship. It may sound like work, but actually relationship maintenance can be very enjoyable.
Start by making time for the other person, just the way you would make time for a boss or co-worker meeting. Use a calendar or phone app to schedule times that are just for you and your significant other. You should also make calendar notes of other important dates — the day you first met, the anniversary of a special vacation, and yes, his or her birthday.
Talk with your partner about creating a regular schedule when the two of you can have time together. Schedule just like you would for a doctor or dentist appointment. Maybe it’s a weekly date night, not necessarily anything fancy but time for the two of you to do something out of the ordinary.
Another thing to schedule is a daily meeting. It’s often surprising how little time we really have for the people we care the most about. Planning just 15 minutes at the end of each day to catch up can help. Keeping communication alive keeps romance alive, too.
It’s also a good idea to gather intelligence about your partner, little things that you might otherwise forget. Make a list of favorite things, from wines to flowers to authors to movies. Little gifts that reflect those interests will mean a lot more.
If your romantic relationship now seems stale and boring, it isn’t going to fix itself. But putting a little thought and effort into the relationship can help bring the romance back to where it once was.
Counseling Corner” is provided by the American Counseling Association. Comments and questions to ACAcorner@counseling.org or visit the ACA website at www.counseling.org.
