Why were we placed upon this Earth? To play games, chase after careers (lies), to watch television, to listen to the railings of fools, to listen to stupid, ignorant “performances” that they refer to as “music” or to do as we wish or act as we wish? Is that why we are here? If you think so, you are in very, very big trouble, as you have called Jesus Christ a liar by the way that you live.
He gave His life to show us the way, to show that death is better than the ways of the world. Yet, this “free” generation of humanity has chosen a different path, exactly opposite the path shown us by Him, and they do it even in His name. The true path to God is the path of discipline and obedience and self-denial. But no one wants to hear this as each individual has chosen his or her own way out of love for those lies that tickle the ego and all of the things that the world has to offer.
Satan has seduced them all with his offerings and he makes them think that they are intelligent (by reducing intelligence to the lowest standard possible in order to please egotists who love to pretend).
“Rights” and “freedoms” here you can do as you wish — except tell the truth. People do not want to hear the truth because they all want to love their own ways, and the truth is against all of their “ways.” Satan has them all entrapped in their egos and they will not accept that they are wrong. He first seduces them with lies, feeding their egos (sin of pride) and worldly desires, convincing them that they should follow their own human intellects, as though human beings are their own sources of intelligence.
So, they all go their own ways, devise the inspirational perceptions and versions of God, and truth and reality. The only way to gain true intelligence is to learn from God, not from human sources. Men are to seek wisdom; knowledge and understanding are spiritual gifts from God and cannot be attained through human means. But everyone is following his or her own way and learning from God has vanished from the face of the Earth. What will they do when the horde rises up to judge? Hide behind their lies (self-derived “truths”).
Donald Devine
Sebring
