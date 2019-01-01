Happy New Year! Wow, 2019. Time sure does fly (and all that). OK, now that we got the obligatory New Year’s lingo out of the way, let’s talk. For much of my life, I was one of those who made New Year’s resolutions year after year. The objectives of these resolutions would vary.
When I was in the business world, oftentimes they would center around sales goals or other objectives related to success with the company with which I was working. Because I have always struggled with my weight, virtually every year I set goals related to nutrition, weight, and/or exercise. But two years ago, I quit cold turkey. Just like that. No more New Year’s resolutions for me.
I finally realized I would spend hours planning and documenting and usually within a few weeks, I was re-planning, re-setting, and justifying my failures. I realized I was living out the definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Duh!
So for the rest of our time together, let’s talk about two ... oh, let’s call them life principles, courtesy of Andy Stanley, that could significantly improve our lives. I do need to warn you, though, that implementing these principles will require a level of perseverance few people are able or willing to muster. Let’s get started.
Principle 1: I will not lie to myself even when the truth makes me feel bad about myself. The first thing that came to my mind, and I’m not making it up is, “Ouchie!” It’s hard to admit that I lie to myself but I know it’s true. (Hey, I’ve already started implementing this one.) See if you can identify with any of these. I’ll make that doctor’s appointment tomorrow. I’ll start saving for retirement when I get a little older. I’ll go visit my mom next month. Isn’t it easy to justify virtually every decision we make. Oh, and one more: We’ll start going to church as a family next Sunday. How about if we stop lying to ourselves and start taking responsibility for our choices.
Principle 2: I will prioritize what I value most over what I want now. I think this one is much harder for me and possibly for you, too. In 2018 Americana, everything is available instantly. Waiting for something we value most over something we want now is a discipline and mindset few can master. Let’s start with a simple personal example (and one of the few areas I actually feel like I’ve mastered). Every night, I have to decide what I’m going to have for lunch the next day. Since I value health, I make myself a salad for lunch. It takes some time, but it’s worth it. On the other hand, I need not remind you of all that can be accessed from your living room with a phone or computer. Unfortunately, much of it is a cheap imitation of the things that are truly meaningful.
So, I’m going to try to implement these principles in my life, decision by decision, as much as I can. I’m not going to spend any time beating myself up if I fail, or when I fail. I will simply start again with the next decision with which I’m confronted. Won’t you join me?
Mike Lee is a teacher and coach. More information at www.simpleelifecoach.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.