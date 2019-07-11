While at Highlands Regional Medical Center recently, I noticed the metal detector had been removed at the check-in desk. I’ll admit, the inconvenience of this kind of security crossed my mind the first time I encountered it back in January, but the feeling of safety I got from knowing no guns could be brought into the place far outweighed the extra two or three minutes it took to get scanned.
I asked three different employees why the metal detector was gone, and was told by each one that it was because of patient complaints. I am amazed that, in these dangerous times (remember Suntrust Bank in Sebring not so long ago), people can be so obtuse. I hope some wingnut with a grudge doesn’t make a bad choice. God forbid, but if it happens, the questions will be coming, hot and heavy, down upon management at the hospital.
And that isn’t even a shadow of the “inconvenience “ of losing one’s life at the hands of a crazy person. I wonder if the airports would take away their security measures if a few whiny passengers decided to complain? Hopefully, the hospital will rethink this unwise decision and put that thing back where it belongs ... potentially saving lives.
Kathy Rabatie
Sebring
