SEBRING — Dr. Suess’ “Whos” would “feast, feast, feast, feast;” but humans will stop eating at some point.
When they do, according to government and non-profit organizations, they will throw that food way, as much as 40 percent of what they’ve bought or cooked.
According to the USDA and the National Resources Defense Council, Americans will throw away food because it spoils or it goes past its due date. According to a survey done by a national kitchen remodeling contractor of its customers, each Florida family throws away an average of $835 in food per year, equal to a fifth of their annual grocery bill.
That’s something both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the private non-profit NRDC want to turn around this season, in the new year and every year. The NRDC, in its August 2017 report on food waste, compares the 40 percent national average to buying five bags of groceries at the store, dropping two in the parking lot and leaving them there.
“Seems crazy, but we do it every day,” the NRDC report states.
Those two bags of groceries get counted several ways by the NRDC:
• 1,250 calories per day per person.
• 400 pounds of food per year per person.
• $218 billion in lost resources, equal to $1,800 per year per four-person household.
The NRDC states that lost food, by the time it’s lost, has already occupied 19 percent of all U.S. farmland, more than all the farmland in Mexico; consumed 21 percent of agriculture water usage and 18 percent of all farming fertilizer, containing 3.9 billion pounds of nutrients; produced 2.6 percent of all U.S. automobile emissions — that of 37 million passenger vehicles — to both deliver the food to market and carry it home, and fills up 21 percent of local landfills.
It’s the highest percentage of garbage loads, by weight, NRDC reports.
At the same time, 42 million Americans face food insecurity, defined by Merriam-Webster Dictionary as “unable to consistently access or afford adequate food.” NRDC claims just a third of food thrown away could feed those people.
Some of the food thrown out is not harvested, NRDC reports. Some is rejected by stores for cosmetic reasons: It doesn’t look appetizing or marketable. Also, NRDC reports that restaurants inundate patrons with massive portions that cannot be eaten in one sitting, getting tossed after tables are cleared or later in to-go boxes.
However, consumers also throw out anything past or near its “sell by” date or they let food rot in the back of the fridge, untouched, uncooked and often unopened.
One thing unifies the nation, NRDC states, despite age, gender, ethnicity, economic status, education level or politics: “We all waste food.”
The USDA Office of the Chief Economist at usda.gov/foodlossandwaste states the federal government set the first national food loss and waste goal on Sept. 15, 2015, calling for a 50-percent reduction in waste by 2030. The USDA and Environmental Protection Agency have formed partnerships with charitable and faith organizations, the private sector, and local, state and tribal governments to reduce food loss, improve overall food security and conserve natural resources.
While 21 corporations have earned the USDA designation as U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions by making a public commitment to reduce food loss and waste in their own operations, daily consumers can do their part, too.
A survey of 3,200 people ages 18 to 65 by Klein Kitchen & Bath, a remodel and design firm, determined that Florida households waste of $835 worth of food annually, but that figure fell within the mid-range of all states.
An interactive map at kleinkitchenandbath.com/2018/12/10/guilty-of-food-waste/ shows Florida’s nearest neighbors, Georgia and Alabama, waste more each year: $890.78 and $951.52 of groceries, respectively.
California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state and Wisconsin all had annual grocery waste of more than $1,000 per year, which may also have been affected by average food prices in those areas.
South Carolinians got tagged as the most wasteful, tossing $1,304.68 worth of food every year, while West Virginia threw away the least: $404.90 per year.
One theory for the level of consumer waste, according to Klein’s survey, is people misunderstand food labels. The survey found nearly half of respondents, 48.9 percent, won’t eat food that’s marked as past its “sell-by” date, which is the last date by which it must be sold in a store, while that food is still good to eat.
Even the “use by” date doesn’t mean the product has spoiled, the Klein survey states. Only a fourth of survey participants knew that date indicates the last day of peak quality. Nearly a third (30.4 percent) thought it was the last date the product was edible, almost a quarter (22 percent) thought it meant the last date the food could be displayed and sold, and a fifth (21 percent) thought it meant the date that the product would be at its best flavor and quality: That’s the “best by” date.
Klein reports none of those dates actually give the last date a product is edible. That’s up to the consumer to test with his or her nose and taste buds.
Half of those in the survey favored getting rid of “best by” dates on fresh produce, because they said it’s easy to tell if something had spoiled by just touching it.
Produces wasn’t the highest on the list for food that gets tossed. Americans are most likely throw away dairy products (46.6 percent), followed by meat (22.3 percent), fish (19.2 percent), vegetables (8.5 percent) and bread (5.1 percent).
Some tips from the survey on how to be more resourceful with food, other than buying only what is needed, include:
• Freeze it. You can freeze food right up to the “use-by” date, and keep it for months. Just double-check what will freeze well. Soft cheeses won’t.
• Freeze milk, one of the first items to go in the garbage into an ice cube tray, and use those portions as needed, including in coffee or tea.
• Put cut herbs into a glass of water to prevent them from wilting quickly.
• Yogurts near the “use-by” date mix well with over-ripe fruit for a smoothie or can freeze into yogurt Popsicles.
• Turn stale bread or crusts into breadcrumbs in a food processor. They then can mix with herbs or onions as a stuffing for chicken or to top baked fish.
• Use all of the potatoes, broccoli or carrots when cooking, as opposed to cutting off stems or peels. Those parts have additional nutrients. If you don’t like the peel or stem, compost them for rich garden soil.
• Donate items you might throw out because they are nearly out of date. Local food kitchens would appreciate anything you have that’s going spare.
The NRDC also has recommendations for households this season, as well as all the year. First, plan meals, check to make sure what ingredients and how much you already have or need, and use shopping lists. That will reduce the need for impromptu restaurant meals, which can eat into grocery budgets.
Also, NRDC reminds people to store food properly, in airtight containers in a properly-set refrigerator, if needed, or in the pantry. Food spoils in the back of the refrigerator or pantry when it can’t be seen for days, weeks or months.
Resist impulse and bulk purchases. These foods will likely be outside what the person or family normally eats, and will go uneaten.
Lastly, although this is hard to do during the holidays, try not to prepare more food than needed or then will be consumed. If your family will eat leftovers, save them properly and finish them off first.
That way, the feast lasts another day, or two, no matter who’s there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.