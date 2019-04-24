The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral was a warning to the church and a warning to humanity. The church is wholly corrupt, having let the ways of societies lead the people far astray from the truth. God will punish the church (which is the true Israel) for going along with the lies and abominations produced by “free” societies — free from the law and will of God.

The worst punishment, however, will come against those elements that exist in societies (persons and things) that corrupt God’s people and lead them astray from the truth. He will destroy all of the lies and liars and all of the abominations created by fools and egotists, and He will punish those who love the lies and liars and the abominations they so love.

Do people think they can defeat God by hiding behind a lie?

Donald A. Devino

Avon Park

