The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral was a warning to the church and a warning to humanity. The church is wholly corrupt, having let the ways of societies lead the people far astray from the truth. God will punish the church (which is the true Israel) for going along with the lies and abominations produced by “free” societies — free from the law and will of God.
The worst punishment, however, will come against those elements that exist in societies (persons and things) that corrupt God’s people and lead them astray from the truth. He will destroy all of the lies and liars and all of the abominations created by fools and egotists, and He will punish those who love the lies and liars and the abominations they so love.
Do people think they can defeat God by hiding behind a lie?
Donald A. Devino
Avon Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Do people think that by threatening others with mythical phantasms, that they will somehow become real? I developed immunity from superstition long ago and never looked back.
Sorry...spell check at work...”should have been IGNORS not “ignitable”
Although I kind of agree with...”the Church is corrupt” idea....unfortunately the rest of your writing ignitable the fact that the most likely the fire was caused by the carelessness of the reconstruction crews. Unfortunately God and Satan(if you believe in imaginary super beings) get far too much praise or scorn for events and situations in which they have or ever had being a part of.
.....should have printed...”in which the NEVER have or had a part if”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.