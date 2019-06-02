AVON PARK — If you plan on taking Memorial Drive tomorrow, you’ll want to find a different route.
All the barrels, cones, sandy pits and unpaved shell paths with concrete curves are where the county will construct a new roundabout, starting tomorrow, June 3.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. does not know how long it will take to complete the work. It will be a single-lane roundabout to help traffic flow up and down Memorial Drive, in and out of College Drive and to and from both of those roads into the as-yet unfinished Sebring Parkway Phase 2.
Howerton said northbound Memorial Drive traffic will be able to use Independence Street, which runs past Ridge Area Arc, to connect to College Drive and reach northbound U.S. 27.
A safer option, especially for clients of Ridge Area Arc, is for motorists to use Davis Citrus Road, a shell road connecting to U.S. 27 outside Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District.
Even better, motorists can avoid Memorial Drive altogether and driver between Avon Park and Sebring by taking State Road 17 or U.S. 27.
Southbound traffic, Howerton said, will get detoured onto State Road 17 either at the Cornell Street junction or by way of Lake Lotela Drive, which connects to the state road by way of Holly Hurst Drive, south of Lake Letta Road.
Work has already started on retention ponds and some of the curbing for the roundabout, where the project doesn’t run over existing roads.
According to a diagram of the project, Memorial Drive will be altered to have a gentle curve to the west for both northbound and southbound traffic, to ease motorists into the circle.
Memorial Drive, where it is now, will be the eastern edge of the circle.
Some motorists have even begun using the shell-packed entrance lanes to make right turns into College Drive, although those lanes haven’t been officially opened or even paved.
The roundabout will function like all others, where incoming traffic must stop and wait for any approaching traffic already on the roundabout.
Howerton has said the plan is to finish the Memorial Drive roundabout first and then build the two-lane roundabout at the junction of Phases 1 and 3 at the current 90-degree turn.
Once those two are finished, county road crews can finish paving and striping Phase 3 between the two roundabouts.
The whole project has to be done by the end of the year, according to a deadline set by the Florida Department of Transportation, for its portion of the funding for the project.
