On TV, the internet and often in this and other newspapers, words of hatred and judgment and condemnation have appeared and sadly, continues to appear. May each person living here in Highlands County take the time to be in the present moment and accept that the past and the yet-to-be future ‘Aren” as important as the now. You who are reading these words are alive now —often your eyes and hearts to N.W.W. (Newly Offered Wonders)!
Hatred, judgment and condemnation don’t change the past, but they can affect the present if you waste the N.O.W. for what was and what may never occur. It never comes again!
We live in a nation where people are free in so many ways. Don’t waste precious gifts from God in the choices you make.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring
