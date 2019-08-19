The day when John Kennedy, President of the United States of America, learned about the terrible, shocking news that Russia had installed ICBM (rockets) in Cuba. As a nation united, about to go to war and blast Russia off the map, he went ballistic. Russia responded quickly and packed up all the missiles back to homeland Russia. As they passed our beaches, they showed the contents desk-stored missiles to prying cameras.
Now compare that today with North Korea’s Un. Not only does South Korea have nuclear weapons on USA but a pretty big army engaging in war games with Uncle Sam. For what? Against North Korea, of course. No wonder that Un is blasting rockets into the sea to show that North Korea has power and not afraid to use it.
We are treading on quicksand land here. Patience, friendship is needed here in bundles. Something never supplied by previous presidents. We of the USA must bind ourselves together in warm consideration for North and South Koreans. After all, they too are made in the image of God, Yaweh. Let all parties know this as a basis for negotiations of all levels.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I figured you'd get your god commercial in there. Excellent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.