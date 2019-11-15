Donald E. Johnson
Donald Ewald Johnson, 91, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019.
He was born on July 31, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to Ewald and Delia Johnson. Donald had been a Highlands County resident for more than 25 years, coming from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War and served his community as a firefighter in Warren, Michigan.
Donald was a member of the American Legion Post 69 of Avon Park, Florida and a member of St. John United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fixing things and being a handy man.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Helen Johnson of Sebring, Florida; children, Laurie Ryan (Mark) of Davie, Florida, Greg Johnson (Michelle) of La Habra, California, Susan Temples (Bill) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Bruce Johnson and Dale Verlinger of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Raechel, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Cheri, William, Stephanie, Sean and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Jaden, Haizen, Cutter, Braden, Reese, Hadley, Rocky and Raelynn.
Donald will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
