Donnalou P. Adkins
Donnalou Phyllis (Wildman) Adkins passed away peacefully surrounded by her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter in Pinehurst, North Carolina on Dec. 14, 2018. Donnalou was born in Deedsville, Indiana on April 11, 1927, had her two children in Logansport, Indiana, raised her family in New Albany, Indiana and spent 25 wonderful years of retirement in Sebring, Florida. Donnalou was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Billy Joe Adkins (2005) and tragically her oldest son, Mark Thomas Adkins (1972). Mark died in an unfortunate baseball accident while playing at the New Albany, Indiana Little League.
Donnalou earned her RN degree from the Ball State University School of Nursing in 1951. She married the love of her life, Billy Joe Adkins in 1952.
Donnalou worked tirelessly in nursing in Muncie, Indiana while her husband fought in the Korean War. Their first child, Mark Thomas Adkins, was born in 1958 and their second child, Kirk Slee Adkins was born in 1960. After the two boys were born, Donnalou left the nursing profession and focused her time on being an immaculate homemaker and supporter of her husband’s career. She was very fond of her niece, Nancy (Wildman) Lewis, who lived with the family for a short time while Donnalou’s two boys were toddlers.
She kept a spotless home, entertained frequently and delightfully, prepared beautiful meals for her family, served in countless roles in her boys school PTA, was her boys Cub Scout Den Mother, sports activity taxi driver and helped her boys deliver newspapers on their delivery route during inclement weather or at her boys frequent urging.
Donnalou was an active member of the Sorority, Tri Kappa, an accomplished bridge player and held a 12 handicap in golf for many years. She rejoiced in spending time with her grandchildren by taking them swimming and helping to teach them the game of golf with a particular emphasis on etiquette. Donnalou was truly an outstanding putter and frequently dispensed putting tips much to the chagrin of her son and grandsons.
Donnalou is survived by her son, Kirk Slee Adkins and his wife, Victoria Anne (Cooley) Adkins (Pinehurst, North Carolina); her grandsons, York Thomas Adkins (Winter Park, Florida) and Tate Andrew Adkins (Winter Park, Florida); granddaughter, Elena Boaz Adkins (Pinehurst, North Carolina) and her niece, Nancy (Wildman) Lewis (Peru, Indiana).
Upon the death of her oldest son, Mark Thomas Adkins, Donnalou and her husband established The Mark Adkins Sportsmanship Award at the New Albany Indiana Little League. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Mark Adkins Sportsmanship Award would be greatly appreciated. Please make checks payable to New Albany Little League/Mark Adkins Award, P. O. Box 564, New Albany, IN 47150.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Adkins family.
Condolences may be made at pinesfunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.