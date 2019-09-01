Hurricane Dorian shut down some hotels and forced some evacuations Saturday in the northern Bahamas as the fierce Category 4 storm prepared to unleash torrents of rain and howling winds but was projected to spin farther away from the coast of the Southeast U.S. next week.
Forecasters expect Dorian, packing 150 mph (240 kph) winds, to hit the northwestern Bahamas today before curving upward. The storm’s march north could spare the U.S. a direct hit but still threatens Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas with powerful winds and rising ocean water that causes potentially deadly flooding.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning residents along the state’s Atlantic coast that “we’re not out of the woods yet.”
He says some forecast models still bring powerful Hurricane Dorian close to or even onto the Florida peninsula along with “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds.”
DeSantis says that because of the uncertainty on Dorian’s path people need to stay vigilant.
In his words: “Floridians on the east coast need to be prepared. If you have a plan, stick to your plan. If you haven’t made preparations, please do so.”
The governor also says he spoke with President Donald Trump, who promised to provide any help Florida needs.
DeSantis spoke at a briefing at the Florida emergency operations center in Tallahassee.
After walloping the northern Bahamas, Dorian was expected to dance up the Southeast coastline, staying just off the shores of Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday before skirting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, mobilizing state resources to prepare for potential storm effects.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami stressed that Dorian could still hit Florida, where millions of people have been in the storm’s changing potential path. But after days of predictions that put the state in the center of expected landfalls, the hurricane’s turn northeast is significant.
DeSantis and federal officials warned people not to let their guard down.
“Looking at these forecasts, a bump in one direction or the other could have really significant ramifications in terms of impact,” DeSantis said.
David Bibo of FEMA echoed the call to stay vigilant as the storm becomes “a long-duration nail-biter for folks throughout the southeastern United States.”
Dorian was centered 385 miles (625 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach and was moving west at 8 mph (13 kph). A portion of Florida’s east coast was placed under a tropical storm watch Saturday, with winds of 39 to 73 mph (63 to 118 kph) possible within two days.
