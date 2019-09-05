SEBRING — It could be that Hurricane Dorian hadn’t turned yet as of Tuesday morning, or the fact that Habitat for Humanity, like almost all offices, was closed Tuesday.
For now, three families waiting to move into their new homes, built to replace homes devastated by Hurricane Irma, still find themselves watching and waiting on another hurricane to clear out.
Hurricane Dorian, which grew from a Category 2 hurricane last week to a Category 5 over the weekend, postponed the dedications that would have happened Tuesday.
Blair Pakowski, director of programs for Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County, said Tuesday that the organization would discuss when to reschedule those home dedications, once the office reopened Wednesday.
Before the National Hurricane Center started predicting a northward turn, based on various storm prediction models, Dorian looked to hit Florida directly, at or around West Palm Beach.
The storm was supposed to bring heavy rains and possibly major-hurricane winds early on Tuesday morning, the same day Habitat wanted to dedicate houses 169, 170 and 171 at Mason’s Ridge subdivision, northeast of Sebring.
All three partner families who stand ready to move into their new homes sought help from Habitat for Humanity after Irma devastated their homes two years ago.
Financial support from Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity International, along with American Red Cross, made the recovery work possible, according to local Habitat officials.
For more details about Habitat for Humanity, upcoming builds and disaster recovery programs through Habitat, contact the affiliate office at 863-385-7156.
