Dorothy Eloise Wood, age 93, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born in West Plains, Missouri on Feb. 1, 1926 to the late Nigel and Ivea (Hadley) Harper. She had been a resident of the area since 1982, coming from North Miami, Florida and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed the beach, reading, and working puzzles.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Judith Ann Chandler of California, and Jacqueline Lee Eaton of Florida; son-in-law, Thomas W. Eaton of Florida; two stepchildren, From Homer Wood and Randy Wood from North Carolina; and Lynn (Wood) Wallace, also from North Carolina; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Wood, and her siblings.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Chapel. Family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
