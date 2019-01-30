Dorothy Geraldine Riddle Griffin, of Lake Placid, Florida went to be with her Lord on Sunday evening, Jan. 27, 2019. She was in the loving companionship of her family. Dorothy was the daughter of Mary Ethel Cross Riddle and Lon Edward Riddle born May 2, 1920, in Clinton Township, Pennsylvania. Dorothy was a graduate of Clintonville High School (Pennsylvania) in 1938 and Slippery Rock State College where she earned her bachelor's degree in education. Dorothy began her teaching career at Cole Valley School (Pennsylvania) where she spent two years before spending the following three years at DeWoody School in Bullion, Pennsylvania. She then would spend three years at Lincoln Junior High School in Oil City, Pennsylvania. Dorothy and her husband moved to Lake Placid in 1960 and she taught at Lake Placid Elementary School and Lake Placid Middle School from 1960 until her retirement in 1985. Dorothy was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, the MUMC Woman's Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, Lake Placid Historical Society, Eastern Star and the Highlands County Ex-POW wives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Braden, in 1996 and is survived by her children, Sandra Millspaugh (James), Sharon Chong (Douglas), Susan Lewis (William Bernie) and Dennis (Norma). She leaves four grandchildren, Quinn, Demaris, Dustin and Jessica; and she was blessed with six great-grandchildren, James, Piper, Ayden, Aydreck, Aycen (deceased) and Aydraly.
Family will receive friends for a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Placid Temple Church of God with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Pastor William Bernie Lewis and Pastor Eric Burch will co-celebrate. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
