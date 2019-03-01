Fans are already lining up at Sebring International Raceway for SuperSebring 2019, a doubleheader featuring the 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, March 16th, preceded by the 1,000 Miles of Sebring FIA World Endurance Championship race on Friday, March 15.
“Double Duty” Drivers
Corvette Racing and three of its drivers will be among a select group of drivers “doing the double” at SuperSebring as they race in both the 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts and the FIA WEC 1,000 Miles of Sebring.
Corvette Racing has an incredible history of success at Sebring, but running two major endurance races back-to-back only a few hours apart will be a big challenge.
The trio of Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller will drive the No. 63 Corvette in Friday’s WEC race and then drive the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R in Saturday’s 12-hour classic. They are the only team running the same driver lineup in both races.
Antonio Garcia: “Sebring is one of the premier events we do at Corvette Racing each year. This year’s event will be the biggest challenge yet. The track is special for us as a team with the history and race wins we have achieved over the years with our Corvettes. We have many miles of testing and competition to draw from for both the IMSA and WEC events. It will be tough on all of us, but that is why we come to Sebring.”
Jan Magnussen: “I’ve never driven in two races like this on the same weekend. So it’s something I’m looking forward to. Everyone at Chevrolet and Corvette Racing enjoys coming to Sebring and testing ourselves against the best in the sport. We have two chances to do that now! The preparation level has been high as we’ve had to train and ready ourselves more than ever. I think all three of us drivers will be extra sore come Sunday after the race but that’s the allure of Sebring. You get to push and punish yourself like no other time during the year.”
Mike Rockenfeller: “Sebring is always one of the toughest races of the season. It is a great and historic event, but you always take a beating during the race. Now we will take twice the beating! In all seriousness I’m really looking forward to being part of these two races in the Corvette. It gives me more time in the car, which is never a bad thing. That is what you want to do as a racing driver. We also have a lot of data and success to put into our preparations. This will be a big effort but there isn’t a team better to be with for this ‘double’ than Corvette Racing.”
Keeping Busy
Renger Van der Zande, who recently co-drove to victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, will drive in both races at SuperSebring. On Friday he will drive a prototype for the DragonSpeed team in the WEC race, then drive the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Cadillac prototype on Saturday.
“I’ve always done well at Sebring,” stated Van der Zande, “This year will be very special, driving in the two highest levels of endurance racing. It’s just an honor to be driving in both series. I’ve been training hard to be ready for that race, fitness-wise. I believe it’s going to be a very challenging thing to combine. We are on the same tires – Michelin is the tire in both WEC and IMSA, which is a big advantage. I think we’ll see how the race develops on Friday, then use that information to help us in the IMSA race on Saturday. Altogether, a very exciting weekend and I am looking forward to wearing two hats.”
Among other drivers presently scheduled to compete in both races are Jonathan Bomarito, Brendon Hartley, Gunnar Jeannette, Patrick Lindsey, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Harry Tincknell, and Olivier Pla.
Gates at Sebring open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16. Tickets are available online, at the gate or by calling 800.626.7223.
