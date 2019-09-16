By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A day after reports of a vandal slashed tires and broke windows at several downtown Sebring businesses, police had a suspect in custody.
Edgardo Rivera, 24, of Sebring was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with felony criminal mischief, with damage of $1,000 or more.
Police announced Friday that full cooperation by the businesses owners was key to apprehending a suspect.
The case came to light Thursday morning when owners and proprietors14 at Hobby Hill, Crenshaw Collision, Riles Pump and a church on Sebring Parkway — all within a few blocks of each other — reported vandalism.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said officers found metal and debris on the Parkway, which officers removed Thursday morning, in addition to reports of broken windows and slashed tires.
Hart said cameras from some of the businesses showed a single suspect, however, he cautioned the cameras might not have picked up others if they were present.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Leatherman contributed to this report.
