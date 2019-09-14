Special to Highlands News-Sun
This Sunday, in front of a national NBC Network television audience, the heavyweight title fight resumes at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
In one corner, it’s the reigning champions, Action Express Racing — winners of four out of five WeatherTech Championship titles since 2014 — with its No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R shared by Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani. In the other corner, it’s Acura Team Penske — one of the most storied teams in U.S. motorsport history — with co-drivers Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya in the No. 6 Acura ARX-05.
Cameron and Montoya come into the weekend holding the edge, a seven-point lead over Nasr and Derani with only Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute Monterey SportsCar Championship Powered by McLaren and the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 12 remaining in the WeatherTech Championship season.
The No. 6 Acura duo has put together a championship-worthy run through the first eight races of the season with two victories and podium results in the past six consecutive races.
“We’ve been on the podium every race since Long Beach,” Cameron said. “I’m really impressed the stretch that we’re all proud of as a team. So, hopefully we can keep that going through the end of the year. Really, the consistency, continuing to be in that top-three range is kind of the key to success in this championship.”
Beyond that consistency, Cameron and Montoya also have finished ahead of the No. 31 team in each of the past six races — but not by much, hence the close margin in the DPi standings. Also, Derani and Nasr had a strong opening to the season with a runner-up result in January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona and a victory in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, while Montoya and Cameron struggled in those races.
The Monterey SportsCar Championship Powered by McLaren will be televised live on NBC at 3 p.m. Sunday. IMSA Radio also will have live coverage throughout the weekend on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and a live race broadcast on SiriusXM Radio.
