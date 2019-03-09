With greater equality comes greater responsibility. That’s essentially what a federal judge said in a recent ruling that renders America’s male-only military draft unconstitutional.
While the propriety of Selective Service registration itself remains debatable, the judge’s rationale here is less so. Women make up increasing percentages of the armed forces and participate fully in combat. It’s time for women to be included in the draft requirement, as men are.
America hasn’t drafted anyone into the military since the end of the Vietnam War. But in case that changes, federal law requires that men register for the Selective Service upon turning 18. They are eligible to be called up through age 25.
Women have played supporting roles throughout the history of the U.S. military, but in recent years their roles have been primary, even before they were formally allowed into combat roles in 2015. Duckworth sustained her injuries back a decade earlier when the helicopter she was piloting was hit by rocket-propelled grenades.
Young people today are less engaged in world events than during the Vietnam era because the threat of being drafted into war doesn’t loom nearly as large.
That threat has a way of impressing the gravity of war upon registrants, which is probably a good thing. As long as draft registration is in effect, it’s unfair to men and insulting to women that it remain gender-specific at a time when soldiering no longer is.
