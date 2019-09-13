By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
A short week and the season’s first road trip is in store for the Lake Placid Dragons as they travel to St. Lucie West Centennial High School. Centennial brings a 1-1 record into the game led by Head Coach Josh Watkins. Coach Carl White and his Lake Placid Dragons come in to the contest 1-2.
When asked after the Lakeland Christian about the game versus Centennial White said, “They (Centennial) are really good. We are going to have a difficult time if we come out and play like we did today.”
This past Monday night the Lake Placid Dragons were defeated by the Lakeland Christian Vikings by a score of 34-6. Early miscues and penalties put the Dragons playing from behind all night. The only Dragon score came on a Quwesmael Sholtz to Shamar Mitchell 3-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The score was 13-6 at that point but the Dragons could not get anything going against the Viking defense.
The Centennial Eagles last played on Aug. 29 versus Viera Hawks. The Eagles lost the contest by a score of 24-0. Centennial Quarterback Blayne Watkins had a productive night passing with 112 yards and 16 yards rushing in the loss. Running Backs Terrance Sims (50 yards) and Rodrick Huntley (22 yards) helped lead the rushing attack for the Eagles. Zachary Altamalo led the receivers with 57 yards on 5 receptions.
Centennial senior DE Jamari Stewart leads the Eagles defense. Stewart has 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks already this season in the two Centennial games.
The Dragons offense could only muster 102 yards of Offense against the Vikings. The Dragons had 117 yards in penalties. More disciplined play will be needed from the Dragons this week to combat an Eagles team averaging 173 yards passing and 109 yards rushing.
The game is being played at South County Regional Sports Stadium, located at 560 NW University Road in Port St. Lucie.
Game time is scheduled for 7:30. The Eagles are honoring First Responders from the area at around 7:10. So get there early to cheer on the First Responders and the Lake Placid Dragons.
The Avon Park Red Devils are looking to get their first win of the season on the road tonight in Frostproof against the Bulldogs with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
The Sebring Blue Streaks are gearing up to face the Lake Region Thunder under the lights of Firemen’s Memorial Field. Tonight’s game is the first Class 5A District 10 match of the season for Sebring, who are 2-1 overall.
