While the Sebring Blue Streaks moved their football game to Thursday night, both the Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Green Dragons are scheduled to play their respective games this evening.
Following up an impressive win last week the Lake Placid Dragons will host the DeSoto Bulldogs at Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Last year the Bulldogs defeated the Dragons by a score of 16-8. A late touchdown by Desoto came after a defensive gem played out by both teams. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 7-4 record while the Dragons finished 6-5.
The Dragons beat Zephyrhills Christian Academy 54-20 in last week’s home opener. Quarterback Quwesmael Sholtz led the Dragons last week in the air with 9 for 12 passing for 184 yards for three touchdowns. Sholtz also rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Rayshawn Legree contributed 65 rushing yards in late fourth quarter duty with a touchdown. Katwan Ward added 56 yards rushing and one touchdown for the Dragons.
The receiving corps were led by Javarie White’s 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Ershkin Tolliver had 69 yards receiving and a touchdown.
The Dragons defense has plenty of players who stepped up last week. Izayiah Patterson had an interception returned for a 90-yard touchdown. Ershkin Tolliver had a 98-yard interception return called back due to a penalty. Shamar Mitchell picked up a misplayed lateral pass and rumbled down the field for a 76- yard touchdown.
The Bulldogs are coming off a season opening loss to the Charlotte Tarpons by a 24-0 score. Even with the loss, the Bulldogs played a good game. Bulldogs Head Coach Bumper Hay was worried about the heat and stamina that took its toll on his team. More conditioning this week would be a focus of the practices.
“Very physical football team, just based off of last year’s film” Lake Placid’s Head Coach Carl White commented. The Bulldogs were “one of the teams that actually stood out to me, even before I knew who DeSoto was’.
Coach White is still concerned about the penalties his team has been having and hopes for a better showing this week against DeSoto.
The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Tony Blanding, running backs Jakeemis Pelham and William Maybell. The defense is led by middle linebacker Juan Garibay.
The Dragons will need to stick with the game plan to come out victorious. With another dominating performance the Dragons could avenge last year’s loss and start out the season 2-0.
“We are in for a battle” against the Bulldogs commented Coach White.
Jordan Christian Prep at Avon Park
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils will look to rebound from last week’s 43-0 blanking at the hands of a very good Clewiston team when Jordan Christian Prep visits Joe Franza Stadium.
Jordan Christian Prep is stepping up in class a bit for this one and is coming off a hard-fought 21-14 loss to Boca Raton Christian. The Seahawks don’t play in a district and the majority of their games are against fellow private schools, with Boca Prep, Father Lopez and Gateway Charter among the teams on the remaining schedule.
Lee Albritton is serving as interim head coach for Avon Park, while Jerry Hudnell recovers from a stroke and he wants to see the Red Devils clean things up a bit, as turnovers help do Avon Park in last week. The Devils had three turnovers in their first four possessions.
Albritton said the team has plenty of talent and just needs some confidence.
