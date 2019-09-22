By TODD MOORE
Corespondent
FORT MEADE — There was no doubt things got away from Lake Placid early last week in their game against Centennial. Coach Carl White was determined to not have this happen this week. On Friday night the Green Dragons showed they came to take care of business as the Dragons defeated the Ft. Meade Miners 37-20.
“We had a rough week last week,” White said. “They put a good little week of practice together and I am more impressed with their attitude. The way they went about their business. They went out and got them one on the road and I am really proud of them.”
The Dragons came out on the opening kickoff and marched down the field. Quarterback Shamar Mitchell led his team down the field. A pass from Mitchell to Javarie White set the ball around the 10-yard line. The Dragons would have to settle for 3. Rudy Perez would nail a short field goal and the Green Dragons would go up 3-0.
The Miners would take the ball and quarterback Cameron Johnson would hit Deandre Gibson for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The Miners would attempt a two-point conversion that was no good. The Miners were up 6-3 with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
Erskin Toliver would take the kickoff at the 18 and work his way to the Miners’ 47. A quick pass from Mitchell to Javarie White and a facemask penalty would put the Dragons in a good field position. Shamar Mitchell would benefit from the drive as he rushed in for a 1e-yard touchdown. The point-after attempt would be good putting the Dragons up 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Miners go on a long drive. Quarterback Johnson would score on a 10-yard touchdown run and the Miners would go for the two-point conversion. Ian Dominguez would recover a botched snap and the Miners were leading 12-10.
Marcus Davise took the short kickoff and set the Dragons up at the 30-yard line. The Dragons set out on a time-consuming drive capped off with a Katwan Ward 1e-yard touchdown run. The point-after attempt was good and with 2:54 left in the second quarter, the Dragons were up 17-12.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Miners would fumble the ball and Jatavis Spenser would pounce on the ball at the 19-yard line. A Miner penalty would move the ball to the 9-yard line. White would take an 8-yard pass to the 1 and Mitchell would score again on a 1-yard touchdown run. The point-after attempt was good, the Dragons were now up 24-12.
The Miners threw up a desperation pass at the end of the second quarter and Erskin Toliver intercepted the ball at the 2-yard line to lead the Dragons into halftime.
With 8:59 left in the third quarter, Katwan Ward would go virtually untouched up the middle of the field on his way to a 72-yard touchdown run. The point-after attempt was blocked. The Dragons were in the lead 30-12.
“He is an explosive kid,” White said of Ward. “Short and compact, once you get him in the open field he can do those things. Last night I think it opened all of our eyes up what he is capable of and what he is going to continue to do.”
Still in the third quarter, the Miners would mount a drive and pull within 30-20 as Thomas Gibson would score on a 1-yard touchdown run. The Miners’ two-point conversion attempt was good as Cameron Johnson rambled in for the score. The third quarter ended 30-20.
In the fourth quarter, the Dragons had another long, time-consuming drive to only have it stall at the 5-yard line. The Miners took over and the Dragons defense came up big as they stopped the Miners in four plays and took possession of the ball at the 5-yard line.
Rayshawn Legree would score on a 3-yard rushing touchdown. The point-after attempt would be good and with only 3:45 left in the game, the Dragons were in command 37-20.
On the Miners’ possession after the kickoff, Lake Placid’s Ian Dominguez would intercept the ball at the 32-yard line and give the Dragons possession of the ball. The Dragons would fumble the ball giving the Miners one more attempt to score with one minute left in the game. With time expiring, Johnson threw a ‘Hail Mary’ pass that was caught by Gibson but he would step out of bounds at the four-yard line and victory would belong to the Dragon.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons (2-3) will host the Frostproof Bulldogs (3-2) at Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm. This game will be Lake Placid’s Homecoming Game and last home game of the season. The Dragons will finish the season with four road games.
