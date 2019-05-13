The Lake Placid baseball team accomplished something that hadn’t been done since 2013. It took three days because of rain, but the wait was worth it as the Green Dragons beat Lemon Bay by a score of 5-3 in eight innings to win the Class 5A-District 12 championship on Saturday.
“It was a long three days driving to Lemon Bay and back and I wouldn’t want to do it again, but winning a district championship made it all worthwhile,” said Lake Placid baseball coach Harry Tewksbury. “I’m really proud of the boys because they hung in there and beat a good Lemon Bay team.”
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night but got rained out, Friday’s game was tied at 3 in the top of the eighth inning when lightning forced another delay until Saturday.
Lake Placid had a runner on first with one out when the game resumed. With two outs, Lake Placid had runners on second and third base and Katwan Ward came through with a two-run single to give the Green Dragons a 5-3 lead.
Lake Placid brought in Brian Napier to close the game out and that’s what he did to secure the district championship for the Green Dragons.
Lake Placid will host District 11 runner-up Booker (Sarasota) in a regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Lake Placid 5, Southeast 2
The Lake Placid softball team knocked off Southeast High (Bradenton) by a score of 5-2 to win the Friday night’s Class 5A regional quarterfinal.
The score was tied at 2 in the top of the seventh inning when Sydney Wells came through with a two-run double to give the Green Dragons the lead. Wells was driven in to give the Green Dragons a 5-2 lead.
Lake Placid senior pitcher Nitzellie Amaro, who earned the win with a complete-game effort, retired Southeast in the bottom of the inning to seal the victory.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” said Lake Placid softball coach Gus Diez. “They have worked hard to improve and we’re playing our best ball at the right time.”
Lake Placid plays at Lemon Bay in a regional semifinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
