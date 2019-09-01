It was a tale of two halves as the Lake Placid Dragons faced off against the DeSoto Bulldogs in Roger Scarborough Stadium on Friday. The Bulldogs won in an overtime thriller 28-21.
“We knew they (DeSoto) were going to be a scrappy bunch and they (Dragons) knew a couple of players on the other team,” said Lake Placid coach Carl White. “You knew there’d be a little rivalry there, but we challenged them.”
Lake Placid kicked off to DeSoto’s William Maybell to start the game. The Bulldogs took the ball to the 26-yard line, but a penalty on the play moved the ball to the 43 yard line. The Bulldogs were not able to sustain a drive.
They punted to Lake Placid’s Shamar Mitchell, who took the ball to the 27-yard line. Javarie White caught a 12-yard pass, taking the Dragons to the 39-yard line. After exchanging penalties, the Dragons would need to punt. The Bulldogs would begin a drive that ended with quarterback Tony Blanding hitting Ethan Redden for a receiving touchdown. The point-after attempt would be good. At 1:54 left in the first quarter the Bulldogs were up 7-0.
The Lake Placid Dragons answered with Katwan Ward reeling off a 42-yard run, setting the Dragons up with a first and goal. Quarterback Quwesmael Sholtz plowed into the end zone from a yard out for a touchdown. The point after attempt was no good. The Bulldogs lead 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The start of the second quarter saw the teams exchange possessions until the 8:25 mark in the quarter. The Bulldogs Jakeemis Pelham scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. The point-after attempt was good. The Bulldogs jumped in front 14-6.
The Bulldogs would stop the Dragons. On the next possession, Blanding hit wide receiver Maybell on a 45-yard touchdown throw. The point after attempt was good, the Bulldogs were up 21-6 with 3:57 left in the half. The Bulldogs would control the first half and take the lead into halftime.
The third quarter didn’t see much action as the teams traded the ball back and forth. The Dragons’ highlight was Izayiah Patterson’s 25-yard interception return. Neither team scored in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Trent Garrison would enter for the Dragons after Shultz left the game with an ankle injury.
“Hats off to Trent,” White said. “Trent came in and did his thing. That shows his character. To sit in there and get the mental reps like we talk about all of the time and now you get an opportunity. We don’t have to cut the play book down.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Dragons would catch fire. With 5:16 left in the game, White scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. The point after attempt was good, pulling the Dragons closer to the Bulldogs 21-13.
With the home crowd cheering on the Dragons defense, the defense stopped the Bulldogs and got their offensive teammates the ball back in good field position. Ward would score on a 1-yard run with 46 seconds left in the game. The Dragons set up for the 2-point conversion and White would score to tie the game 21.
In high school football overtime rules the ball is set on the 10-yard line and have four plays to score. The Bulldogs took the ball first in overtime. In the first play, Nelson Daniels scored on a 10-yard run. the point after attempt was good.
The Dragons would get the ball. Rayshawn Legree would be taken down for a 6-yard loss. Garrison was then sacked for a 14-yard loss. The next play saw Garrison’s pass to Mitchell fall incomplete. The Dragons would face a 4th-and-25. The Bulldogs defense would blitz Garrison and sack him for a loss to clinch the victory.
“I can’t be prouder of them,” White said. “I know the scoreboard doesn’t reflect that, but I’m proud of the them. Sometimes in this game the scoreboard doesn’t always reflect some of the things you do well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.