By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — On a night where records fell, one girls team ran away with a win and the boys teams kept things very interesting. Lake Placid took on Avon Park in a dual swim meet at Lake Placid High School on Thursday night. Lake Placid won the combined teams by a 376 to 230 score.
“We were very excited,” said Lake Placid coach Tom Creel. “The girls did really good. We scored out ahead. The boys, it was a close race with Avon Park, which was exciting for us because we are all friends with people in the county. It’s nice to see Avon Park so strong. So we (boys) won by one point which makes for an exciting race.”
The Lake Placid girls team took the meet by a 225 to 80 score. Impressive wins by Anna Sapp in the 500-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay (with Juliana Bogaert, Molly Tunning, Reagan Lightsey and Sapp) helped lead the Dragons. Rachael Peitz had wins in the 100 freestyle, along with the 200 medley relay (Peitz, Jasmine Main, Sapp and Lightsey) and 200 freestyle relay (Chelsea Leblanc, Main, Jaida Goodyear, Peitz). Goodyear captured the girls 200 freestyle and 50 freestyle. Avon Park’s Hailey Myers captured the 200 IM and Avon Park’s Hollie Myers took the 100 butterfly for the Red Devils.
Anna Sapp took to the water in the 500 fFreestyle and came away with a new school record. Sapp recorded a time of 5:40.77. The previous record was held by Annie Weber-Callahan.
“Annie was Anna’s idol,” Creel said. “It’s really cool that she got to break the record.”
The boys portion of the meet came down to the final event of the night. The Lake Placid boys took the meet by a 151 to 150 score. The 400 freestyle relay would be the deciding factor on the night. Both teams knew the meet was close and they would have to give everything they had left to make their team victorious.
The first place team of Peyton Ming, Hunter Lane-Costello, Daniel Maulden and Tyler Baker would have a winning time of 3:35.57 to ensure the Dragons of the victory. Earlier in the night the same group of boys also won the 200 freestyle relay to help their team.
Ming would set a school and county record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:00.57. His first and last split times would be his fastest. He swam a 27.12 in the first split and a 29.11 in the last split to beat the school record of Devin Shields.
The dive teams for Avon Park and Lake Placid battled from the board. The girls team was led by Juliana Bogaert with a 166.05 score. Directly behind her was Chloe Leblanc with a 152.05. Avon Park’s Madison Talley, Lake Placid’s Kaylee Brouwer and Lake Placid’s Olivia Kelly rounded out the scoring. On the boys side, Avon Park’s Casey Smith took first with Lake Placid’s Ethan VonMerveldt and Lake Placid’s Charlie Arseneau being close behind.
Next week Avon Park has a meet in Sebring on Tuesday, while Lake Placid has another home meet scheduled for Thursday.
