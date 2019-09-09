Another strange twist to the high school football season has the Lake Placid Dragons (1-1) hosting the Lakeland Christian Vikings (0-2) tonight at 7:30. The storms have passed and Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium will play host to the postponed contest from the previous Friday night.
Lake Placid coach Carl White was discussing the fact of the game being pushed back and being played on a Monday night versus the traditional Friday night game. ”I wouldn’t say it’s a distraction but it is what it is. We just got to respond to it the right way and handle it the right way. Our coaches got to do it and definitely the kids.”
Coach White is ready for the game to be played especially for his seniors. The Dragons will be celebrating Senior Night before Monday night’s game.
The Dragons are coming off a tough overtime loss to the Desoto Bulldogs 28-21. Down 21-6 at halftime the Dragons fought back late in the fourth quarter to tie the game up and force the overtime action. The Bulldogs capitalized early in overtime and their defense rose to the occasion in stopping the Dragons valiant effort.
Quwesmael Sholtz had 53 yards passing and 12 yards rushing with one rushing touchdown in limited play on the night. Trent Garrison had 23 yards passing as he came in relief and led the two late drives for the Dragons. Katwan Ward scored one of those touchdowns and had 64 yards rushing on the night. Javarie White added 19 yards rushing with one touchdown and scoring on the 2-point conversion that would tie the game at 21 with under a minute left in the fourth quarter.
Sholtz has been nursing an ankle injury which forced him from the game last Friday. He is listed as day to day and will be a game time decision on his playing time. A few other players have been banged up but Coach White feels they will be ready.
The Dragons’ defense was led against Desoto by Ian Dominguez. He recorded 4 tackles, 2 assists, 1 sack and a fumble recovery. Marcus Davise contributed 4 tackles. Josh Vega had 3 tackles, 1 assist, 3 sacks and a tackle for loss. Izayiah Patterson had 2 tackles, 1 assist and 1 interception for the Dragons.
Lakeland Christian took on the Bishop Verot Vikings and came away with a 38-0 loss. Giving up all 38 points in the first half of the game. Lakeland Christian had three fumbles and threw an interception in the loss. The Vikings had 141 total yards on offense in the game. They only gave up 183 yards to Bishop Verot.
“They are going to be a well-coached team” commented Coach White of Lakeland Christian’s Coach Daniel Williams. ‘They are going to be disciplined and they are hungry for a win.”
Lakeland Christian is led by junior quarterback Elijah Hunter with running backs Bo Copen (junior) and Idris Williams (sophomore) leading the rushing attack. The Vikings have rushed for over 100 yards in each of the first two games. The Vikings’ defense is led by junior Cade Denhoff. Denhoff has offers from 20 Division I schools and is undeclared at this point. His teammates on defense include senior Nathan Smith and junior Bo Copen.
Coach White feels his team will be ready when the lights come on. He has been focusing on staying with the game plan for Lakeland Christian.
“I just want to make sure our kids execute and do the little things” to get better as a team and be successful on the field.
Getting better each week is a key goal for Coach White as the team moves thru the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.