By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
AVON PARK — Cool temperatures and a gentle breeze brought perfect football weather to Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park Friday night as the Avon Park Red Devils hosted their county rival, the Lake Placid Green Dragons in the final regular season game of the year.
The Green Dragons scored 29 second-half points to pull away from the Red Devils in a 49-26 win to secure a spot in the post season while football in Avon Park comes to an end for the 2019 season.
“It was awesome,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Carl White. “This game solidified a first round playoff game at the house (Scarborough Field in Lake Placid), that is what we came down here to shoot for. It was my first AP/LP rivalry game, it was good stuff. Everything they said it was, it was.”
After both teams started the game turning the ball over on downs, Lake Placid struck first as Javarie White ripped off two runs for a total of 51 yards to get the Green Dragons inside the Red Devils’ 10-yard line. Three plays later, Trent Garrison hit Rayshawn Legree for an 11-yard touchdown pass to give Lake Placid a 7-0 lead.
Avon Park answered back, a 34-yard run by Jamall Charles put the Red Devils in the red zone and three plays later Ja’Marion Davis hit Cameron Bolen for an 18-yard touchdown pass, who held on to the ball after taking a hard hit by Lake Placid’s Izayiah Patterson to tie the game at 7.
Lake Placid followed with an 11-play drive for 63 yards capped off by converting a 4th-and-14 at the Red Devils’ 30-yard line with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Garrison to Erskin Toliver, who out-jumped the Avon Park defender at the 10 for the ball, made the catch and spun around to run into the end zone that put the Green Dragons back on top 14-7 early in the second quarter.
The Red Devils cut the Green Dragons lead to 1, 14-13, with five minutes left in the half on a 19-yard run by Hunter Vanderpool, only to see Lake Placid retake a seven point lead moments later on a 75-yard kickoff return by White, given the Green Dragons a 20-13 lead.
The two teams swapped interception towards the end of the half, with Lake Placid’s Patterson picking off a pass to stop a Red Devil drive.
Avon Park’s Will Roland returned the favor on the next play, intercepting a pass and returning to Lake Placid’s 6- yard line with 12 seconds left in the half.
The Red Devils tied the game at 20 on a spectacular one-handed catch in the back of the end zone by Keyshawn Hicks on a throw by Vanderpool.
Lake Placid took a 27-20 lead in the third quarter after intercepting an Avon Park pass, on a 39-yard run by White and later started a 13-play drive from their own 18 yard line that would go into the forth quarter that got to the Red Devils one yard line.
The Red Devils defense held strong and prevented Lake Placid from taking their biggest lead of the game with a goal-line stand forcing a turnover on downs.
A close game quickly got out of control for the Red Devils as a hand-off miscue led to a Lake Placid safety to put the Green Dragons up 29-20.
Lake Placid expanded their lead when they got the ball back to 35-20 on a 6-yard run by Legree.
Avon Park answered with a 74-yard drive, highlighted by a 55-yard pass from Davis to Hicks and Davis capped off the drive with a 6-yard pass to Stanley Holdman to keep the game manageable at 35-26 with three minutes left in the game.
Lake Placid put the game on ice on their next offensive play as White broke through the middle of the Red Devil defense for a 57-yard touchdown run to make the score 42-26.
The Green Dragons tacked on a final touchdown to make the final score 49-26 when Ian Dominguez returned an interception 40 yards for the score.
The Green Dragons amassed 312 yards on the ground, with White rushing for 201 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Katwan Ward added 87 yards on 10 carries. Garrison completed 10 of 16 passes for 89 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Vanderpool led the Red Devils with 63 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown while he and Davis at quarterback combined to complete 9 of 17 for 162 yard, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
