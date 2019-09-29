By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — It was homecoming week for the Lake Placid Green Dragons, who took on the Frostproof Bulldogs on Friday at Roger Scarbrough Memorial Field. The Dragons sent the homecoming crowd home happy with a 41-20 victory.
“The parade was fantastic,” said Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “Just being able to see everybody with the stores painted, that’s what it’s supposed to look like. When you see all that support I just think it’s awesome.”
The scoring started in the first quarter when Frostproof’s Darriel Davis scored on a sweep right for a 4-yard touchdown. The extra-point was no good. The Bulldogs led 6-0 with 5:53 left in the first quarter.
The Dragons’ Javarie White ran 30-yards on the kickoff to give the Dragons good field position. Quarterback Shamar Mitchell hit White for a 62-yard pass play putting the Dragons at the 5-yard line.
The Dragons fumbled the ball and the Bulldogs took over possession. Only to have the Dragons force a fumble with Jackson Griffin recovering it for the Dragons at the 8-yard line.
Katwan Ward tied the game up on an 8-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good.
On the next Bulldogs possession, Shamar Mitchell forced a fumble and the Dragons had the ball again. Mitchell threw a short pass to Erskin Toliver who ran from one side of the field to the other taking the ball 33-yards for a touchdown. The extra point was good and the Dragons had the lead 13-6.
“Erskin really told us this week he wanted to play a factor on offense this week,” White said. “He did a fantastic job once he got it.”
There was no scoring in the second quarter. The first half ended on an interception by Toliver at the 8-yard line with 22-seconds left and the Dragons would be leading at halftime 13-6.
The third quarter saw the Bulldogs close the gap with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Davis scored on a 10-yard run but the extra point was blocked and the Dragons still held the lead 13-12.
The Dragons got the ball back and drove down the field. Mitchell scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, the extra point was good. The Dragons were up 20-12 with 5:50 left in the third quarter. The Dragons defense held the Bulldogs and the Dragons got the ball back. Ward scampered for a 46-yard touchdown, the extra point was good. The Dragons led 27-12 at the end of the 3rd quarter.
With 10:38 left in the fourth quarter, the Dragons’ Mitchell hit Toliver for a 55-yard touchdown. The extra point was good, putting the Dragons up 34-12. To put the nail in the coffin, with 5:28 left in the game, Mitchell ran for a 53-yard touchdown. The extra point was good increasing Lake Placid’s lead to 41-12.
With such a commanding lead, Coach White started substituting in younger players to get game experience. Frostproof drove down the field and Davis scored again for the Bulldogs on a 3-yard run. The Bulldogs tried for a two-point conversion with Davis scoring on the play. The Bulldogs were now down 41-20.
On the kickoff, Quwesmael Shultz took the ball 30-yards, giving the Dragons good field position. Lake Placid ran out the clock and celebrated their homecoming victory against Frostproof with a final score of 41-20.
“There’s a lot of stuff we gotta do to get better as a football team and as a program,” White said. “And our kids, luckily we got great kids.”
Those great kids and their coaches will be traveling to Louisiana next week to take on John Curtis Christian Academy. The road trip will last a few days but will be remembered by the team for a lifetime.
