SEBRING – The rivalry between the Sebring Blue Streaks and Lake Placid Green Dragons never fails to entertain. The high intensity game had everyone on the edge of their seats. Lake Placid came back from a 19-point deficit to beat Sebring by a final score of 39-38 on Thursday night.
This victory improved the Green Dragons record to 6-7 for the season, while the loss dropped Sebring to 4-13.
“The first half we really looked bad,” said Lake Placid Coach Steve Bullard. “We threw the ball away a lot and the girls played man-to-man in the second half. I didn't think we could play them man-to-man but that was the trick. I have to give it to the girls, they didn't quit. We were down 19-points at half. Sebring has a nice team and Genisis Gonzalez is a wonderful player. They have some good players on their team. They only have six players but they led us down to the wire. We are always excited to win and to beat Sebring.”
The Blue Streaks jumped into the lead early. Johneisha Rowe and MyKerriya Brown each made a basket. Lake Placid's Christy Shank narrowed the deficit when she netted a 3-pointer to make it 4-3. The Blue Streaks extended their lead with Brown making a layup and Genesis Gonzalez scored in the pain to make it 8-3.
Lake Placid's Hailey Shank made a jump shot cutting the deficit to 8-5. Sebring's Isabella Lambert was fouled and sent to the line where she made one of two free throws. Rowe made a jump shot, then stole the ball from Lake Placid and made the basket to give the Blue streaks a 13-5 lead at the end of the first period.
Sebring continued to build it's lead in the second period as Gonzalez drained a pair of 3-pointers. Claire Phypers was fouled and sent to the line for Lake Placid where she made one of two shots to make it 19-6 with 6:31 left in the first half.
Sebring's Brown drilled a jump shot and Elysia McIntyre, Rowe and Brown each made buckets for the Blue Streaks for a commanding 28-6 lead.
Lake Placid chopped away at the deficit with Phypers making a shot off the glass and added a free throw to pull the Dragons within 28-9 at the half.
Lake Placid cut the deficit in the third period as Phypers scored four points and Skylar Armonia scored to make it 30-16. Phypers made another put back and added a jump shot and a free throw and Lake Placid's Shank made a bucket to make it 35-25 with the Blue streaks leading heading to the final quarter.
The Green Dragons dominated the fourth period as Shank made a put back and added a shot off the glass. Kayla Domenich stole the ball from Sebring and charged down court for a layup cutting the deficit to 35-33. Sebring's Gonzalez was sent to the line and made one free throw. Gonzalez had 14 points for the Blue Streaks.
Phypers scored two of her team-high 17 points, but Lambert was fouled and went two-for-two at the line extending Sebring's lead to 38-35 with 1:56 left in the game.
Lake Placid's Armonia and Domenich each made jump shots pushing the Green Dragons into a 39-38 lead with 1:00 left on the clock. Sebring failed to score in the final minute as Lake Placid held on for the 39-38 victory.
“I thought it was a team effort,” said Bullard. “Claire Phypers played a tremendous second half. You almost have to knock her in the head to get her to shoot the ball. She started shooting and scored a lot in the second half. Hailey Shank did a nice job on Gonzalez but she still scored a lot of points on us. I thought it was a team effort and we hit some important free throws down the stretch. Christy Shank fell and hit her head but got up and made both of her free throws. Skylar did a nice job inside and I am just excited to win. I thought we were done but the team didn't give up. It was a great comeback.”
Sebring played hard but failed to ean the win.
“We played a good game,” said Sebring Coach Jackie Childs. “We just did not set up the offense and hold the ball like we were supposed to. The girls wanted to keep shooting the ball but when you are ahead in the game you have to slow the ball down and look for who is open. You can' t continue to play. You have to stop the ball and run the offense and we didn't do that. Elysia McIntyre doesn't usually play a lot but she got in there and did what she had to do. We are down people. Johneisha Rowe did a great job and Isabella Lambert did a great job on both of Lake Placid's big girls but got into foul trouble. If we would have had one more big player we would have been good. Paxton Brooks came back but her ankle is still laboring her. All of our girls never gave up. They just did not execute like we asked them to do. They have to learn to finish the game.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will host the Frostproof Bulldogs on Monday. Lake Placid will hit the road to face their other rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils, on Tuesday in a Class 5A-District 8 game.
