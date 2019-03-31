LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons knocked off Lemon Bay by a score of 13-10 in a Class 5A-District 12 game on Friday night.
Lake Placid jumped out to an early lead and held on to improve to 6-8 on the season and 3-1 in district play.
“This game wasn’t too bad,” said Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez. “We did make too many errors. We ended up making 11 errors and it should have been a blowout but I will take the win. Lemon Bay is a tough team. I am very proud of these girls getting this win. We have had a rough schedule this year and I did it just for this purpose, to be ready for district and I think we are there. Sydney Wells hit very well, Waldina Florez also hit very well and Sariah Barajas, who has been struggling, got two hits tonight. Nitzellie Amaro struggled a little bit but she is my gamer. When it is on the line she will be the one with the ball. We are much improved. Last year we lost five seniors who are hard to replace but I picked up Kenleigh Smith who is a freshman and she is lights-out and makes our team that much stronger.”
Lemon Bay came out of the gate swinging in the first inning as Leanna Kelly singled, advanced to second and third on wild pitches and scored on a Christian Chandler triple. Destiny Ashcraft plated Chandler to give the Manta Rays a 2-0 lead.
Lake Placid answered in the bottom of the frame as Jordan Diez drew a walk and Kylie Elliott doubled to left field putting runners in scoring position. Diez raced home on a wild pitch and Elliott scored on a throwing error.
Syndney Wells laced a run-scoring double, Melissa Ojeda singled and Wells scored on a throwing error. Waldina Florez sliced a single to left field and Jenna Gutierrez reached first on another Lemon Bay error that allowed Ojeda and Florez to score.
Gutierrez advanced to second on a passed ball, Yesenia Ramirez drew a walk and Diez plated Gutierrez. Ramirez scored on a passed ball to give the Green Dragons an 8-2 lead.
Lake Placid added to its lead in the second inning as Barajas singled, stole second and scored on a double by Ojeda to make it 9-2.
Lemon Bay narrowed its deficit in the top of the third with a run to pull within 9-3.
The Manta Rays struck again in the fourth inning as Bailey Grossenbacher singled with the bases loaded, Olivia Gibb scored on a passed ball and a pair of Lake Placid errors led to more runs as Lemon Bay closed the gap to 9-7.
The Green Dragons answered in the bottom of the inning as Smith, Wells and Barajas were able to score on Lemon Bay errors to go up 12-7.
Lake Placid tacked on another run in the sixth as Barajas singled, stole second, advanced to third on a bunt and scored on a base hit by Florez to make it 13-7.
Lemon Bay rallied in the seventh inning as Kelly hit a double to right-center field and Ashcraft doubled. Ella Kraszewski singled to centerfield and Gulsby slapped a run-scoring single. Olivia Gibb grounded the ball to shortstop but the throw to first was missed allowing Kraszewski to score on the error.
Lake Placid got the final out to seal the district win.
“We did really good and I am really proud of all of us,” said Jordan Diez. “Hopefully we see them again and do better. I love my team, we have all gotten really close and we are like a family. I couldn’t picture doing it all without them. I love our coach, my dad, he brings out the best in me. I really want to win districts because it is my senior year and if we won we could be the first to win for Lake Placid. It has never been done and we want to be the first. We say it every game that it is do or die and that has been the mindset all year.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons are back in action Monday when they host the Lehigh Lightning at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.