By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
The Sebring Blue Streaks and Lake Placid Green Dragons ran into a pair of tough foes on Friday night, as the Blue Streaks were blanked 38-0 by Lakewood and the Green Dragons dropped a 61-14 decision to John Curtis Christian School.
The Blue Streaks traveled to St. Petersburg to face the undefeated Spartans and not much went right for Sebring, who hung tough in the early going, trailing 10-0 after the first quarter, only to see things snowball in the second quarter, as the Spartans put up 21 points to take a 31-0 halftime lead. A Lakewood touchdown in the third quarter made it 38-0 and started the running clock, and neither team scored the remainder of the game.
The Blue Streaks (4-3) host American Collegiate Academy on Friday.
While the Blue Streaks had a bit of a haul to get to their game, the Green Dragons had quite the journey, traveling to New Orleans to face one of the top high school programs in the county in the John Curtis Christian School Patriots. T
The opening kickoff was taken by the Patriots down to their 40-yard line. The first play from scrimmage turned into a 59-yard run by the Patriots’ Shane Goins down to the 3-yard line. Two plays later, Goins scored on a 3-yard run. Collin Guggenheim scored on a 2-point conversion to put the Patriots up 8-0.
Lake Placid would take over and Katwan Ward would rip off a 61-yard run. Quarterback Shamar Mitchell hit Erskin Toliver on a 17-yard touchdown pass. The point-after attempt (PAT) was good and the Patriots were up 8-7.
The ensuing kickoff was taken 88-yards by the Patriots’ Goins for a touchdown. The PAT was good and the Patriots were up 15-7.
Still in the first quarter, the Patriots’ Ronald Poole scored on a 2-yard rushing touchdown with the PAT being good. The Patriots were up 22- 7.
Lake Placid’s Mitchell hit Rayshawn Legree on a 41-yard pass down to the 1-yard line. After a penalty. Mitchell hit Legree on a 6-yard pass to pull the Dragons closer. The PAT was good by Rudy Perez and the Dragons trailed 22-14.
Quarterback Collin Guggenheim rambled on a 40-yard touchdown run with the PAT being missed. Corey Wren took a pitch and went 35 yards on a touchdown run. The PAT was no good, the Patriots were up 34-14.
Guggenheim hit Javon Davison a 10-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good and put the Patriots up 41-14. After a Dragons interception, quarterback Joel Taylor would hit Jack Frost on a 27-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good, putting the Patriots up 48-14.
The Dragons offense fumbled the ball away and with ten seconds before halftime, Austin McCready made a 37-yard field goal putting the Patriots up 51-14.
The start of the second half saw a gentleman’s’ agreement to put the running clock in play. The Patriots took the ball and drove down the field. They attempted a 56-yard field goal that was missed. With a running into the kicker, the penalty gave the Patriots a first down. The Patriots decided to kick a field goal on first down. McCready made a 46-yard field goal. The Patriots were up 54-14.
The fourth quarter saw the Patriots Jordan Smith take a quarterback keeper 12-yards for a touchdown. The PAT was good putting the Patriots up 61-14.
The Dragons tried to muster up some offense with Legree running the ball. The Dragons ran out of time and would head home. The Green Dragons took a trip of a lifetime and represented Lake Placid with class.
They never gave up and went down fighting until the end.
The Dragons will travel to Moore Haven next week to take on the Terriers. The game time is scheduled for a 7:30 pm start at Moore Haven High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.