By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragon Youth Football celebrated their homecoming taking four of five games against their county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils.
After the Lake Placid flag team set the tone for the day with a solid 40-0 win over the Red Devils to improve to 7-1 on the season and dropping Avon Park to 1-6, the Lake Placid Mitey Mite team found themselves in a battle against the Red Devils.
The Green Dragon Mitey Mites took a 12-0 lead at the half on touchdowns by Darrius Jones and Matwoin Bryant.
Lake Placid seemed to take solid control of the game in the third quarter. Avon Park initially cut Lake Placid’s lead in half on a 9-yard run by Jordan Williams to make the score 12-6 with 5:13 left in the third.
The Green Dragons answered quickly on a 55-yard run by Bryant around the right side and with the point conversion, expanded their lead to 13 over the Red Devils at 19-6.
Bryant scored his third touchdown of the game with 1:25 left in the third quarter on an 88-yard run around the right side as Lake Placid increased their lead to 19, 25-6, heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mitey Mite Red Devils did not fade as they mounted a comeback, first scoring on a 9-yard run by Malcolm McKenzie with 7:48 left in the game to make the score 25-12.
After stopping the Green Dragons on downs, the Red Devils struck again with 2:07 left in the game on a 57-yard run by Williams to close the gap to one score at 25-19.
Lake Placid held off the rally by Avon Park when Bryant scored his fourth touchdown on a 40-yard run with less than a minute to give the Green Dragons the 31-19 win.
The Lake Placid Senior team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 40-6 win over the Red Devils who dropped to 4-3 on the season.
Leading 27-0 in the third quarter, the Green Dragons increased their lead to 34-0 on a 60-yard run by Greg Marion.
The Red Devils avoided the shutout with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make the score 34-6. Lake Placid capped off the scoring of the day with a 22-yard touchdown pass from AJ Gable to Darriel Davis to give the Green Dragons the 40-6 win.
The only loss Lake Placid suffered on the day was a 23-14 decision in the Pee Wee game against the Red Devils.
Both Lake Placid and Avon Park are on the road this Saturday. Avon Park travels to play the Lake Wales Steelers for their last regular season game. Lake Placid will travel to play the Saint Pete Gators this Saturday and finish the regular season at home on October 5 against the Muck City Gators.
