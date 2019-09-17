By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Senior Green Dragon Youth football team suffered their loss of the season, falling to the Central Florida Saints in a tough 19-14 decision in the last minute of the game against the Central Florida Saints on Saturday. The loss drops the Senior team from the unbeaten to a 6-1 record on the season.
Lake Placid came out strong with Charles Dale intercepting a Saints pass on their first drive and returning it back to the Saint’s 28-yard line.
From there it only took two plays for the Green Dragons to score, both runs by Amar Gayle. The first being a 12-yard run to the left, the second a 16-yard run to the right for a touchdown to give Lake Placid a 6-0 first quarter lead.
The Saints did not abandon the pass, they came back to tie the score at 6 on their next possession with a 55-yard touchdown toss.
The score would remain 6-6 at the half, but two red zone turnovers by Lake Placid would eventually come back to haunt them later.
The first being late in the first quarter with Lake Placid on the Saints 10-yard line, their pass attempt was intercepted in the end zone by the Saints to quash the scoring threat.
The Green Dragons were poised to score again in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on a fumble at the 5-yard line.
Central Florida took their first lead of the game midway through the third quarter. Starting on Lake Placid’s 40, a 31-yard pass got them to the 9 and two plays later scored on an 8- yard pass to take a 12-6 lead over Lake Placid.
Lake Placid responded with a drive that took them in the red zone for the third time, this time the drive stalled on downs.
Lake Placid was awarded a safety early in the fourth quarter when the Saints bobbled the snap on a punt attempt and tackled in the end zone to make the score 12-8.
The Green Dragons then recaptured the lead with 5:11 left in the game, 14-12, on a 4-yard run by Lazavion Brown.
The Saints answered, converting a third and long and facing fourth and 5 at Lake Placid’s 25, the Saint quarterback, who was under pressure by the Green Dragon defense, threw the ball up and was caught by the Saints at the 5-yard line.
Two plays later, the Saints scored on a 10-yard pass with 50 seconds left in the game to take a 19-14 lead.
Lake Placid’s last minute attempt to win fell short when the Saint’s intercepted a pass to effectively end the game with the Green Dragons falling short 19-14.
Lake Placid won the other four games played: Flag (6-1) 27-0, Mitey Mite (6-1) 36-0, Pee Wee (3-4) 47-0 and the Juniors (6-1) 26-0.
Lake Placid will host county rival, the Avon Park Red Devils this Saturday at Scarboough Field in Lake Placid.
