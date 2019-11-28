The DragonSpeed sportscar team has revealed further details of its 2020 racing effort, announcing that the driving partnership of Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley will add all six LMP2 rounds of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship plus the Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance classic to its continuing program in Europe. The team’s regular third driver in IMSA and fourth pilot for the Rolex 24 are still to be decided.
Running from the same Indianapolis premises as its NTT IndyCar Series squad, the 10Star DragonSpeed machine will run alongside a new ORECA O7-Gibson LMP2 entry from Kyle Tilley’s Era Motorsport. DragonSpeed’s European operation will continue to be based at its shop in Aix-en-Provence in the south of France as the team targets a fourth consecutive invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
“IMSA’s changes to the LMP2 class rules and schedule have put it on a par with the ELMS in terms of gentleman driver appeal, and we are responding enthusiastically to that,” said DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian.
Looking ahead to his seventh season with DragonSpeed, Hedman said, ”We had decided to add the four Michelin Endurance Cup races to my European schedule, but with IMSA requiring a Bronze driver in LMP2 now, I couldn’t pass up the chance of racing again at some of my favorite tracks — such as Road America and Laguna Seca — by doing the full season.”
