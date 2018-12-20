In response to the editorial published on Dec. 17, 2018, unfortunately for Avon Park, unless something changes between now and Thursday evening, the answer to the question “is it business as usual?” is yes. Your article states that only six of the 15 applicants met the residency “requirement” the City Council determined was necessary to become an applicant worthy of being interviewed.
With nine applicants now disqualified by virtue of an arbitrary decision of the council at its Nov. 27 meeting, it must then be a given that the remaining six met 100 percent of the other qualifying criteria, correct? Certainly, if they didn’t, they too would have been removed from consideration as well ... or would they? Having reviewed every application and the reasons given for the disqualification of the majority of the applications, the answer is a resounding No! The only disqualifying factor for any of the nine was their residency.
There does appear to be a rush to get this done, and it does feel as if a decision has already been made. With council members voting to limit interviews to only those applicants currently residing in the 33825 Highlands County zip code (no length of residency required), this council has made the conscious decision to narrow the field of qualified applicants through the use of criteria that has nothing to do with their ability to lead the City of Charm. With all other qualifications being near equal, all qualified applicants should have the opportunity to be interviewed and asked whether they would be willing to move to the City of Charm, not just the Highlands County portion of the 33825 zip code. In reviewing the applications and cover letters provided, several have stated that they would without being asked.
This decision is too important to restrict interviews to just the few who happen to live on the right side of the zip code delineation line. The very notion is discriminatory in nature, particularly when several of the applicants that met the residency criteria don’t meet the majority of the actual “real qualifications” required to lead in this capacity.
It’s important to note several incorrect statements in your article, because facts do matter. The last time a City Council actually interviewed candidates wasn’t when Bruce Behrens was hired, it was when Julian Deleon was hired. Mr. Deleon, then public works director, ultimately applied for, was interviewed along with a field of other applicants, and successfully selected after serving as interim city manager. In the case of Bruce Behrens, he wasn’t the first choice of the council. I believe he was actually the third choice. Mr. Coleman (the first choice) and the council couldn’t come to terms on salary. Their second choice had already taken another position and was no longer available.
Your editorial stated that from the outside looking in, based on the interview schedules, it feels like the decision has already been made. Is this council putting personal agendas ahead of the welfare of the city? I would go further and state that even prior to the election you didn’t need to be a meteorologist to know which direction the wind was going to blow in Avon Park. The names of the council members may have changed, but the drama continues.
As stated above, business as usual? If it is, it’s bad business.
Richard Macklin is a resident of Avon Park. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun. We stand corrected on the interview process of former city manager Julian Deleon. Thank you for helping us set the record straight.
