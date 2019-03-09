SEBRING – Pitching usually dominates hitting in the early stages of the high school baseball season.
Such was the case on Thursday night as Sebring lost to Lakeland by a score of 2-0 at Firemen’s Field.
The Blue Streaks have played several close games so far this season including a a 2-0 loss to Gulf Coast, and a 2-0 victory over Okeechobee last week.
“We saw two good arms tonight from Lakeland,” said Sebring Head Coach Jasone DeWitt. “They are a pitching and defense team as well, our guys just have to trust their abilities. We hit the ball hard, battled with two strikes and cut down our strikeouts a little bit. We just have to keep improving as a whole.”
Sebring starter Blayne Huter pitched a solid six innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking none.
Unfortunately for Huter and the Blue Streaks, Lakeland starting pitcher Drew Brutcher was a tad better during his six innings he pitched. The Dreadnaught hurler gave up no runs on only one hit, which was in the sixth inning, with eight strikeouts.
Two of Lakeland’s four hits came in the top of the first inning. Grant Bournigal lined a single, advanced to second base on a ground out and scored on a two-out single into left field by Brice Mortillaro to give the Dreadnaughts a 1-0 lead.
The next four innings produced a total of one hit, a single in the third by Bournigal, his second of the game, as both teams hung zeroes on the scoreboard with Lakeland still ahead by a score of 1-0 after five innings.
Huter helped his own cause in the top of the sixth inning, hitting a two-out solo homer over the right-field fence as the Dreadnaughts tacked on an insurance run to take a 2-0 lead.
The bottom of the sixth was full of excitement, some of it good, some depends on what side of the field you were on.
Sebring’s number eight hitter, Kenny Palmerton, broke up Huter’s no-hit bid with a double into left-center field.
Kamiron Taylor followed with a comebacker to the Lakeland pitcher, Palmerton broke for third. Catching the Dreadnaughts off guard for a split second, it appeared that Palmerton slid under the tag and was initially called safe. Then a moment later, after talking to the plate umpire, the field umpire changed his decision to out.
DeWitt argued the reversal of the call, but to no avail.
The play changed the complexion of the game. Instead of first and third and no outs, Sebring had Taylor on second with one out. Taylor was subsequently caught stealing. Sam Lieske hit a ground ball to third and was thrown out at first to end the threat.
Neither team scored in the seventh inning, though Sebring threatened with a leadoff hit by Drew Morris and a one-out single by Charles Petty to put runners on first and second.
Two fly balls, one to left field and one to right field ended the game with Lakeland hanging on for the hard-fought 2-0 victory.
Dewitt is highly enthusiastic about the players on his team this year stating that they come to work everyday, they love to play and practice.
“These guys love being around each other, this is a great team,” the Blue Streak coach said.
Sebring is on the road the next couple of weeks with its next home game on March 19 when the Blue Streaks will host St. Albans, a team from Washington D.C.
