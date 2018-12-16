The Sebring Police Department wants to make sure your holiday season is only full of happy memories, not a lifetime of regret. This holiday, and all year long, remember: ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’
Heading out to a holiday office party or festivity? If you plan to drink, plan a safe ride home before you leave your house. Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app at www.nhtsa.gov/link/saferride/.
In 2017, drunk-driving crashes killed almost one-in-five children under the age of 14 who were involved in traffic crashes. Over half the time, it was the child’s own driver. Don’t run the holidays for the children: ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’
In 2017, an average of one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 48 minutes. Break the cycle and safe a life: This holiday season, and every day, choose to drive sober.
In every state and the district of Columbia, it’s illegal to drive with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or higher. This holiday season, and every day, remember: ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’
The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ high-visibility campaign runs through Dec. 31. During this time, law enforcement will be on high alert, pulling over and arresting anyone caught drinking and driving.
A DUI can cost you $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, repairs and lost time at work. Remember: It is never okay to drink and drive. ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’
According to HHTSA, 885 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during the month of December in 2017.
It is never okay to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver, use public transportation or download the SaferRide mobile app to help you get home safely.
Driving impaired is deadly and illegal and drug-impaired driving is no different. If you feel different, you drive different. If you drive high this holiday season, or any day, you are sure to get a DUI.
