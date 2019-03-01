SEBRING — The Florida Highway Patrol released the name of the person who died in the motor scooter crash earlier this week.
On Monday at approximately 8 p.m., Nelson Dewitt Ross, 53, of Sebring, died in a crash after his 2014 Kiak Meiduo motor scooter collided with a semi tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of orange juice. The crash occurred near the intersection of State Road 66 and Fox Road.
According to the FHP press release, Ross, who was traveling eastbound on SR 66, made an improper u-turn in front of the semi, which was traveling westbound on SR 66, and was struck on the left side by the front of the semi.
The impact of the crash caused Ross to separate from the motor scooter and land in the north grass shoulder of SR 66. The force of the collision also caused the motor scooter to be pushed approximately 250 feet before being run over by the semi.
Ross was not wearing a helmet. It is unknown whether Ross was impaired, FHP states.
The driver of the semi tanker only sustained minor injuries. The semi driver did not show any signs of impairment, according to the FHP report. The driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt.
According to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, it is legal to operate a motor scooter on Florida roadways. The vehicle needs to be titled and registered. According to the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office, the 2014 Kiak Meiduo was titled and registered.
