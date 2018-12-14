AVON PARK — A driver traveling northbound on U.S. 27 pointed a realistic-looking toy gun at another driver on the roadway. Since the toy replica did not have orange paint on the barrel, the other driver and her son were in fear for their lives, the report states.
Dexteroy Justin Brown, 23, of Avon Park, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. Brown was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
According to the victim, she was traveling northbound near the intersection of U.S. 27 South and Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard when she saw a silver SUV approach her passenger side; a black male driver, later identified as Brown, reportedly yelled at her. Since her windows were rolled up, she did not understand what he was saying.
The victim reported that Brown rapidly accelerated in front of her and changed lanes to get directly in front of her. After positioning himself in front of her vehicle, he allegedly slammed on brakes, and she almost hit the suspect’s vehicle.
After she almost collided with his vehicle, Brown reportedly changed lanes so that he was in the lane to her right. The victim told a deputy that Brown put his arm outside the window and pointed a black handgun at her vehicle.
To create distance between herself and Brown’s vehicle, she slammed on her brakes, the report states. The victim reported that she was in fear for her life and her son’s life.
The son quickly grabbed his mother’s phone and took a picture of the vehicle and the license plate before they they left the area, the report states.
The deputy was given the image, and he gave central dispatch a description of the vehicle, along with the license plate number. An assisting deputy located a vehicle with a matching license plate at an Avon Park restaurant. Upon search of Brown’s vehicle, the deputy reportedly found a black firearm that was a toy replica of a gun. However, the replica did not have any orange paint on the tip to alert people that it was not an authentic gun.
