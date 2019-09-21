There’s a lot to like about living in Highlands County, Florida. Mild winters, friendly people, and a small-town feel. If you like golf or car racing, this is the place for you.
However, there are things we put up with to live here. One of the big ones? US 27.
US 27 is the main road in the county, stretching north and south. To get around, you will probably be forced to spend part of your drive on this six-lane road. I’m sorry.
Some people apparently mix up US 27 with our famous racetrack. At least they drive like they think they’re in the race, and if you happen to be driving the speed limit and they get behind you, they will let you know they are not happy.
More than that, there are some driving this road that seem to operate under the belief that traffic lights are “suggestions.” Old-timers here in the county have learned to wait a beat before venturing out in an intersection when we get the green light. More than once I’ve seen someone blow through a red light like it wasn’t there.
I try to be patient when driving US 27 — I know that it’s possible the driver ahead of me, who seems unaware that they possess a turn signal, is just having a bad day and that’s why they’re not signaling. But sometimes it’s hard not to get annoyed at my fellow man and woman drivers. Though I suppose that goes both ways.
I consider myself a good driver, and I’ve been pulled over a couple of times on US 27. Once was for failing to move over a lane near a parked emergency vehicle (I honestly didn’t know that was a thing). Another time I didn’t realize I didn’t have my lights on at night and the officer was checking to be sure things were OK. Both times the officers let me off with a “do better next time.”
Earle Stevens, 69, wasn’t so lucky. No, he wasn’t driving on US 27. According to an article I read at www.wreg.com, he was in Vero Beach, allegedly bumping another car repeatedly in a McDonald’s drive-thru. When police arrived, they found Stevens, smelling of alcohol with an open bottle of the stuff in a bag on the seat next to him.
It seems Stevens was quite willing to talk to police. He said he had never possessed a Florida driver’s license and that he’d been arrested twice in Missouri on DUI charges.
Oh, yeah, the booze? According to the article he claimed he wasn’t drinking while driving, only taking sips at stop signs and traffic signals. No issue, right?
Wrong. The police decided to book Stevens on DUI and driving without a license.
I must give Stevens credit for thinking on his feet while impaired, though I’m with the officers. This isn’t the loophole he thinks it is.
While we take it for granted, driving is something we should approach responsibly. Even on US 27, or your challenging road of choice. And I realize in the grand scheme of things, US 27 is a picnic compared to other places (Atlanta comes to mind). Nevertheless, let’s try to do better, OK Highlands County?
And officer, I promise the strongest drink you’ll find in my car is Diet Dr. Pepper or coffee. Though I confess I drink and drive those beverages. That’s OK, right?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Much has been said of Hwy 27 over the decades. It's not the highway. It's the unqualified and inattentive drivers that plague the road. Hopefully the new texting law will curb some of this but it's a hard thing to catch. Sparta road is another tempting speedway where fools pass on the yellow lines and far exceed the limit which ranges from 35 to 45. I've driven coast to coast. Bad driving is not unique to Highlands County by any stretch.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.