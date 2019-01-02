SEBRING — A Sebring woman was arrested on Christmas Day for possession of illegal drugs.
Brittany Marie Bieger, 28, of Sebring, was arrested on Dec. 25 by a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Bieger was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment.
Just minutes after midnight on Dec. 25, a HCSO deputy arrested Bieger after making a traffic stop near the intersection of North Ridgewood Drive and Sunniland Drive. The driver of the car, William Green, reportedly did not come to a complete stop and had a broken tail light.
When the deputy made the traffic stop, he requested a K-9 come to the scene. According to the K-9 officer, the K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.
Since the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, the deputy searched the vehicle. He found a clear plastic bag with a green, leafy substance that field-tested positive for THC, the mind-altering component of cannabis.
The deputy asked Bieger if she had any illegal substance on her, and she reportedly “reached into her right thigh area and removed the syringe which contained a clear liquid substance,” the arrest report stated. The clear substance allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.
