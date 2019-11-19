AVON PARK — The dumpster in the north DeSoto Avenue area will be removed with the individual apartment units each getting a trash can.
The change was prompted by Councilman Stanley Spurlock after he included photos in Wednesday’s council meeting agenda of trash all around an apparently empty dumpster.
Spurlock suggested, except for the dumpster at Heartland National Bank, picking up all the dumpsters and give them trash cans.
“You can see how it is working for us, just look at the pictures; clean this up; pick them up and put out ‘no dumping’ signs,” he said.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said she received a call from Dora Smith, a former city council member, on Tuesday and she believes it is getting better, but she said there is illegal dumping going on there. People who don’t live there are dumping stuff.
Smith told her that multiple people own the different units and that the problem is illegal dumping, Gay said.
Interim Finance Director Danielle Phillips said a total of 53 units pay the $15 garbage fee, which totals $945 per month. The city’s charge for a five-day-a-week pick up of a four-yard dumpster is $306.50 so there is more than enough revenue to increase the pickups to accommodate the trash that is overflowing.
Spurlock said he didn’t care about the money part of it, but didn’t like how the city looks with the dumping taking place. He said it’s not attractive iIf somebody is driving through considering opening a business and sees something like that on a Monday morning.
Gay asked if more frequent pickups would help?
Spurlock said if everybody had a trash can by their unit, they would put the garbage in the can and bring it to the road, which would be a lot better than throwing it beside the dumpster.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the trouble is trying to assign blame to the individuals who are doing it.
There are a couple of options: individual garbage cans at each apartment and when trash is thrown around that can then Code Enforcement could fine that individual apartment owner, or cameras could be set up to watch the dumpsters, which would be an expense.
Anderson asked about more frequent pickup.
Spurlock said in the photo he took on a Monday morning, the dumpster is empty and there is trash all around it. “As long as those dumpsters exist there is going to be that garbage because the people don’t care,” he said.
Council agreed to remove the dumpster and have garbage cans at each unit.
Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones said the garbage cans would have to be ordered. It was suggested to use the recycling bins, but Jones said they have been sold.
I recently saw on the county public records a state of Florida judgment against one James Anderson, and something also questionable against Parkview Pre-k. Has anyone got the scoop on this ? Same people or family to those holding elected office....just wondering if any truth to the comments posted by Harris about the non tax paying holy ness pope or Avon Park empire? Does anyone have the scoop on recent activity?
This passes for "front page news". There have been all kind of shenanigans going on inside that City Hall building and down at public works. Not a single article with specifics about the unethical hiring and purchasing practices . You guys over on Main Street & US 27 know who I'm talking about!!! But here we are treated to a front page story about a dumpster. The real news is that there has been a raging dumpster fire at City Hall since January. Message to incoming city manager: Put a tent over the joint and fumigate it well.
