SEBRING — Tom Duncan didn’t really believe he was going to win the Highlands News-Sun Man of the Year Highlander award. After all, he isn’t necessarily a household name in Highlands County, nor is he one to seek attention.
But what Duncan does do is something that can’t be measured and that is to make the world around him a better, kinder place.
“I do like helping other people,” Duncan said. “I’m that type of person.”
Duncan was nominated for the award by Eugene Roberts Sr., who was homeless when the two of them first met.
Duncan owns Sunshine Park and Roberts called him looking for a place to stay.
“He called me and said I’m homeless and I have no money,” Duncan said. “I showed up there and I talked to him and I could tell he was an innocent person. I told him I was going to run a background check on him, but I’d give him a place to stay for the night. I gave him some food and put him up in one of my homes and he became one of my friends.”
Duncan moves between Sebring and Ohio during the year, but doesn’t have to worry about his mother — not with his friend Roberts around.
“He takes care of the most important thing in my life now, he takes care of my mom,” Duncan said. “He takes my mom to the doctor now. He takes her to the grocery store. He’s part of the family and my mom loves him.”
Duncan said Roberts is a kind person and people have sometimes tried to use that against him, but he does what he can to prevent that — a fact that Roberts mentioned in his nomination letter.
“He has been so kind to me since he won’t let anyone take advantage of me,” Roberts wrote.
Duncan said he and his wife brought Roberts to the award banquet and it was an emotional moment to hear his name called.
“He started crying and my wife started crying, so it meant a lot,” he said.
Duncan said it’s the small things in life that make a huge difference, whether it’s giving his shoes to a complete stranger or helping out somebody who needed a hand. In the case of Roberts, it’s been a great benefit to both of them.
“I’ve been blessed by meeting him,” Duncan said.
AdventHealth Sebring was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet, held last month at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. The Alan Jay Automotive Network sponsored the Man of the Year, as well as the Woman of the Year awards.
