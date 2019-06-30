NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is headed to the Brooklyn Nets, leaving the Golden State Warriors after three seasons.
His decision was announced Sunday at the start of the NBA free agency period on the Instagram page for The Boardroom, an online series looking at sports business produced by Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman.
Durant won titles with Golden State in 2017 and ‘18 then was injured for much of the postseason this year as the team lost the NBA Finals in six games to the Toronto Raptors.
A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season, and whenever he returns it will be in the Brooklyn black.
ESPN first reported Durant’s decision, saying he had agreed to a four-year deal worth $164 million. Durant could have gotten five years and about $221 million to remain with the Warriors.
Durant, a 10-time All-Star who just completed his 12th NBA season, was leading all postseason scorers at 34.2 points per game when he strained his right calf on May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets. He had seven 30-point performances during the recent playoffs.
It’s unclear how he will play whenever he can return, but the Nets were willing to take a chance with a team on the rise.
Brooklyn finished 42-40 this season and lost in the first round of the playoffs, then got a huge victory Sunday when it beat out the Warriors, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers for Durant.
Durant, who grew up in the Washington area and spent one college season at Texas, played his first year with the Seattle SuperSonics before they departed for Oklahoma City, where Durant played eight seasons with the Thunder before joining the Warriors in 2016.
He was heavily criticized for that move, seen as taking an easy route by joining a team that had just won an NBA-record 73 games. But it worked out for Durant and the Warriors, as he was the NBA Finals MVP in their championships in both 2017 and 2018.
This season was filled with talk of his future, though for much of the season it was focused on the Knicks if he decided to leave. But the Nets became a more attractive option with young talent that should help them be competitive next season even while Durant recovers.
Other Moves
The Milwaukee Bucks are confirming that they are keeping Khris Middleton. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press earlier Sunday that Middleton will sign a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million. Bucks general manager Jon Horst did not confirm the terms, though was permitted to say that the team is keeping the top running mate to NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Horst says, “we intend to enter into a player contract with Khris once the moratorium period has ended.”
Teams are permitted to announce their intentions to enter into deals even during the moratorium. None can be executed until that period ends Saturday.
Reddick Deal
Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans and free agent JJ Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.
A person familiar with the situation says Terry Rozier will be heading to the Charlotte Hornets via a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics.
Rozier Deal
Rozier will receive $58 million over three years, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal is not finalized.
Rozier is part of a changing of the guard for the Hornets with the franchise’s all-time leading scorer Kemba Walker agreeing to a four-year, $141 million with the Celtics.
