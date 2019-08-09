Looking to stretch his Trans Am by Pirelli series point lead with a third consecutive race win, Chris Dyson will be doing double duty this Saturday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, also competing in the NASCAR Xfinity race. His cars for both races will feature the familiar blue and white colors of long-time Dyson affiliate Thetford Corporation.
“This is going to be a busy weekend,” Dyson noted while welcoming Thetford. “My USAC cars all carry Thetford’s colors, but Mid-Ohio is the closest I’ll be racing to Thetford’s Ann Arbor headquarters this season, so for this event our Trans Am Mustang will be in Thetford’s blue and white instead of our regular Plaid livery. With cars to root for in both races we hope to make it a memorable day for our fans.”
Dyson thanked his friend, former Dyson Racing driver Andy Lally, for introducing him to Mario Gosselin, whose DGM Racing Camaro Dyson will be driving in Saturday afternoon’s B&L Transport 170. Lally has driven the DGM Xfinity car in several road-course events and finished fifth in it at Mid-Ohio last year.
“We’re excited to have Chris on board with us this weekend thanks to Andy,” said Mario Gosselin. “With Chris’s prior experience we are confident that we’ll have a good weekend with a strong finish. Our team is definitely looking forward to working with Chris.”
“I am facing a really steep learning curve,” Dyson said. “But I’m hopeful that I can make good use of all my experience racing here at Mid-Ohio and put in a solid race for Mario and the team. I have always wanted to race in a NASCAR road-course event. Carrying our longtime brand Thetford’s colors in both the Trans Am and Xfinity races will be very exciting.”
While the Xfinity opportunity is important, Dyson’s primary focus will necessarily be on the FirstEnergy Mid-Ohio 100 Trans Am event.
“We are coming off two really strong races at Lime Rock and Indianapolis and we need to keep our momentum going here this weekend,” Dyson said. “This championship fight is one race at a time, and every weekend matters. We had a fast car for the race here last year but I was a little too aggressive at the start, and it cost us. This weekend I’m focused on delivering another strong performance and growing our lead in the points race.”
Trans Am practice sessions take place Thursday from 2:50 to 3:20 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. The 30-minute qualifying commences at 12:35 p.m. Friday with the FirstEnergy Mid-Ohio 100 Trans Am race takes the green at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio begins Saturday at 11:40 a.m. and can be viewed on the NBC Sports App. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. and can be viewed on the NBCSN/NBC Sports App.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.