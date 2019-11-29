A total of 31 cars across four categories will compete at the world-famous Bahrain International Circuit Dec. 12-14, racing into the night for eight hours instead of the usual six in Bahrain. The event is Round 4 of WEC Season 8 and forms part of the Bahrain National Day festivities, with the championship’s three days of action plus the official test offering plenty of entertainment on and off track.
Chris Dyson will join Team LNT’s No. 6 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 AER car alongside Michael Simpson and Guy Smith. Dyson, a former IMSA champion, was forced to sit out the season-opener following a wrist injury and did not compete in China due to a commitment that pre-dated the WEC. This will be his first time competing in an LPM1 since 2013 in the American Le Mans Series.
British trio Charlie Robertson, Ben Hanley and Jordan King will team up to compete in the No. 5 sister car. Egor Orudzhev, who competed at the last race in Shanghai, will sit this round out.
Multiple ELMS Champions, G-Drive Racing, will field an Aurus 01-Gibson car — the same machine that the Russian-based team used to finish runner-up in this year’s European Le Mans Series. Driving the No. 26 car will be ex Formula 1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne who completed a full WEC campaign back in 2017. Joining Vergne at the wheel will be Russia’s Roman Rusinov and Dutch driver, Job Van Uitert.
G-Drive’s entry increases the highly-competitive LMP2 field to nine in Bahrain — the biggest of WEC Season 8 so far and includes two tire manufacturers (Michelin and Goodyear) and four different chassis providers — ORECA, Alpine, Dallara and Aurus.
The LMP1 entry list will comprise of five entries: the No. 7 and No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 HYBRID cars, the two Team LNT Ginettas plus the No. 1 Rebellion Racing R13 — Gibson. After Rebellion’s win in China, the LMP Success Handicap will be altered ahead of Bahrain and will no doubt provide even more close on-track race action.
LMGTE Pro has seen Aston Martin and Porsche both take victories so far this season, with Ferrari winning Shanghai only to be disqualified following post-race Scrutineering. With two wins under Porsche’s belt, the German manufacturer will be looking to score a hat-trick in Bahrain to cement its position at the top of the leaderboard. However, Bahrain has fared well for Ferrari in recent years with the Italian manufacturer having taken four out of six wins in LMGTE Pro – can they make it a fifth win this year?
A total of 11 teams will battle it out in LMGTE Am as category leaders TF Sport will be eager to continue its recent success after winning the two previous rounds with the Aston Martin Vantage AMR. Only three points behind TF Sport, however, is AF Corse as the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo took the round one victory at Silverstone followed by a second place at Fuji. Who will come out on top in Bahrain this time round?
Increased entertainment will be on offer for everyone attending this year’s Bapco 8 Hours of Bahrain and the ticket price for the event is just 1 Bahraini Dinar per day for paddock and grandstand access.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.