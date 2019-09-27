Our annual EAA Chapter 1240 dinner supporting aviation youth development has been rescheduled for Jan. 17, 2020 for several reasons. Patty Wagstaff, our featured dinner speaker, suggested it as her fall schedule was getting tighter. We also thought it made sense to go back to January like we have for all the other years when everyone was used to that time of year. All the snowbirds will be back, we will be past the hurricane season, and by that time we will have had time to screen and select our next youth flight training recipients.
December/January is also the time we will have new officer elections for EAA Chapter 1240 and I will be stepping down as president. Most importantly, the building and all the improvements will be done by then, and you never know what might come up between now and the original date of Oct. 18.
We will have much to recognize and celebrate in January. We will dedicate the new addition, install new chapter officers, award youth flight scholarships, recognize our friends and volunteers who have helped make the year be so successful, and hopefully have some important announcements about our high school aviation aerospace program.
This past week, Highlands County School Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore came to EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center to make a video update on our high school aviation and aerospace program. It is a three-minute video you can view on the Highlands County schools district web site or my Facebook page.
Thank you Dr. Longshore for taking the time to highlight our community partnership program and to John Varaday for putting the video together.
The last six months has been a never-ending adventure exploring the process of designing our extension to the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center. Finalizing the design, working through delays concerning modifications required by new codes, and getting all the parties on the same page took more time than was planned. On top of all that, we were beginning a new level of our high school aviation and aerospace program by bringing students from all three high schools to the Center at the airport. Our plates were full.
There is no one to blame or get frustrated with, it’s just the typical process when many moving parts of a plan come together with some short timelines. It is what it is.
We have many things to celebrate. When you read this week’s article, steel began going up yesterday after the floor and foundation cured from last week’s concrete pour. We hope to have everything closed in within the next three weeks.
Our expanded building will provide more space for our student projects and we have added some new internal improvements. In the hangar area there are two additional bathrooms and an office for the Heartland Flying Club. We changed our ceiling lights to LEDs and added indirect side-wall LED lighting to give softer lighting for our chapter meetings and annual dinner where we needed to see programs projected on the big screen.
Another big improvement is the installation of two 14-foot diameter “BIG ASS” industrial ceiling fans. Yes, that is the name of the company and they are leaders in the industry. It will make our pancake breakfasts and other activities in the hangar more comfortable when we have the hangar door open and not be able to run the air-conditioning.
We also plan on painting a scale diagram of the Sebring airport on the floor of the hangar showing all the runways and taxiways, This will help our students in flight training as they can “walk/fly” the airport aircraft pattern and practice their radio calls and identify what they should be doing at any point in the pattern.
Our next pancake breakfast and Young Eagle flights will be Oct. 12. We will also be implementing a new online Young Eagle preregistration system. This will help us schedule volunteer pilots and aircraft. We will know in advance how many youths to plan for and what time of the morning to expect their arrival. More details will come in a future column. We expect the addition to up and serviceable by that time, so come and join us on the 12th. For more information about our EAA Chapter and the high school aviation program you can contact me at jouhnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.
John Rousch is a pilot and the Young Eagles coordinator for EAA Chapter 1240 in Sebring. He can be reached at 863-273-0522 or by email at jhr@stratomail.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.