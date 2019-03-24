AVON PARK – South Florida State College couldn’t hold a late lead as Polk State College scored five runs in the ninth inning to earn an 8-6 win in a Suncoast Conference game on Friday night at Panther Field.
The loss dropped South Florida to 11-22 on the season.
“I thought we played hard all night,” said South Florida Coach Rick Hitt. “I thought we battled really well. We got down a couple early and fought back. We did a good job on offense. We did leave some guys on base that kept the game close. When you get opportunities to score throughout the game you have to take advantage of as many as you possibly can because you never know what can happen.”
Polk State jumped into an early lead with a run in the top of the first inning.
The Eagles added to their lead in the top of the third inning. Polk State had players on first and second when James Bolden hit a fly ball into right field for a double driving home both runners to increase the Eagles lead to 3-0.
South Florida rallied in the bottom of the fourth inning. Case Hannum hammered the ball deep to centerfield for a triple and Trey Fields singled to score Hannum. Leeandro Alfonzo hit a blooper into right field for a single. With runners on first and second, a single plated Fields. P.J. Cimo singled to score Alfonzo and a wild pitch scored a run to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead.
South Florida expanded its lead in the bottom of the sixth. A’Darius Council hit a liner into left field for a double. Casey Asman stepped to the plate and hit a grounder up the middle and into centerfield driving home Council for an RBI giving the Panthers a 5-3 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, Council stepped to the plate and launched the ball over the left-field fence for a solo homer increasing the Panthers lead to 6-3.
Polk State rallied in the top of the ninth inning. The Panthers struggled on the mound and the Eagles took advantage and scored five runs to take the 8-6 lead.
South Florida failed to score in the bottom of the ninth as Polk State College earned the comeback win.
“Polk State got to our bullpen at the end and that is just the nature of it,” said Hitt. “They kept playing and made some plays in the ninth and we were not able to overcome it. Polk got several really good pitches to hit. I thought Dawson Young had a dominating eighth but for whatever reason he didn’t have it in the ninth. Connor Gleeson didn’t have it in the ninth and it is unfortunate. It is the nature of baseball and you have to play until the last out and we didn’t do that tonight.”
South Florida is back in action on Wednesday night when the Panthers host the St. Petersburg College Titans. The game starts at 6 p.m. at Panther Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.