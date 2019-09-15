PORT ST. LUCIE — The first road game of the season would be an eye-opener for the Lake Placid Green Dragons. The Dragons traveled to play the St. Lucie West Centennial Eagles on Friday Night. The Dragons would take one on the chin as the Centennial Eagles defeated the Dragons 53-0.
"You can't spot a good team like that 21 or 28 points in the first quarter and expect to be competitive and to make it a ball game," said Lake Placid coach Carl White.
The tone was set early on. The Eagles would take the opening kickoff back 81 yards as the Eagles Rod Huntley raced nearly untouched into the end zone.
The Dragons would get the ball and be backed up. A fumbled snap would end up in the hands of the Eagles' Linebacker Deshauwn Alleyne. Alleyne's touchdown would help put the Eagles up 14-0.
The special teams would play a big part during the night. The Eagles' Caleb Excellent would tack on a score and Rod Huntley would field a punt and race 54 yards for a touchdown. This would be the second of the night for Huntley.
The Eagles senior quarterback Blayne Watkins would not be outdone. Watkins had two rushing touchdowns in the first half and led his team into halftime with a 41-0 lead.
The second half saw the Eagles Deshauwn Alleyne pick up a fumble between Lake Placid's Shamar Mitchell and Katwan Ward. Alleyne raced 30 yards untouched and scored his second touchdown on the evening. Centennial would go up 47-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles would finish out the scoring on Rod Huntley's third touchdown of the evening. Huntley would score on a 1-yard run. The Eagles would be up 53-0 and get a coveted home win in the process.
Coach White was impressed with Mitchell stepping in at quarterback with Quwesmael Sholtz sidelined. "He played hard and there was absolutely no quit in that kid."
"Our kids played hard but its hard to overcome 42 special teams points," White said. "The score was not indicative of the true play of that game. The special teams made it lopsided early."
Coach White also stated, "Our kids played their tails off. They didn't quit. They didn't fight (among themselves). They played like they are supposed to."
Lake Placid travels up the road to take on the Ft. Meade Miners on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Dragons will bring a 1-3 record into the match-up while the Miners are 0-4 on the season. The game is at Ft. Meade High School Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.